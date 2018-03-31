NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ101>103-106>108-116>119-
Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance,
Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard,
Redington, Kimball, Brownson, Sidney, Harrison, Agate, Bill,
Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Bordeaux,
Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo,
Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
440 AM MDT Sat Mar 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
with localized amounts of 6 to 8 inches over the northern
Laramie Range, are expected.
* WHERE...Along and east of the Laramie Range in southeast
Wyoming, and the western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Noon today through Noon MDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect
reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause
primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions
for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
