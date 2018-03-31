News

Six-hour standoff ends in house fire, fatality

The quiet streets of Glenrock stirred with blaring sirens, flashing emergency lights and boots on the ground March 22 as schools went into lockout amid a tense standoff that ended six hours later with one man dead and a house burned. Read more

Sports

Douglas moves to even record after 4-1 loss

Somber faces were seen exiting the field Saturday, as the Douglas boys’ soccer team fell to Lander 1-3. It wasn’t the same celebration they had the week before when they beat Newcastle 8-0, but the boys played hard and are learning from their mistakes. Read more