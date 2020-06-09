The attached map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Uinta County's coronavirus cases have increased by 10 since yesterday afternoon; Big Horn and Sweetwater counties each have one more case. The new total number of cases statewide is 760.
