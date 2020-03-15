On Sunday, March 15, due to the unprecedented circumstances facing the state, Governor Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommend that all schools remain closed to students through at least April 3. This is a recommendation to local superintendents and school boards, who will make the final decisions on closures.
Douglas School District Superintendent Paige Fenton-Hughes announced on Sunday evening that the district is monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and the recommendation of Governor Gordon and Superintendent Balow to close schools through April 3.
"We are fortunate we are on spring break right now in the midst of these rapid developments," Fenton-Hughes said. "We have time to plan and consider all options and ramifications and to rely on the advice of our health care professionals."
All school buildings, and the rec center, have been closed and will be cleaned during spring break.
"We will continue with our plan to clean our buildings and cancel group events while we are on break," she said. "We will monitor the ongoing situation and make a call in time for families to plan ahead."
So far, the district is not planning on keeping the school closed through April 3, but notes that the situation could change at any time. Fenton-Hughes recommends that working parents start thinking about alternative child care plans if the district does close.
"We will keep everyone apprised as the situation evolves," she said. "Please monitor information from our local health care providers and take all precautions to keep your family healthy."
