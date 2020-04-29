Cruisin’ the streets to break up the pandemic blues

For more than a month Douglas residents, along with everyone else around the county, have been adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new social requirements.
Schools have been closed resulting in students of all ages staying at home and distance learning, some businesses have been closed due to the Governor’s recommendation, parties and celebrations have been put on hold and social distancing is the new normal.
A call went out on social media last week by Douglas resident Dena Christiansen which gave residents in town a chance to get out of the house and socialize while still maintaining distance. An old fashioned cruising the streets was announced which gave everyone who had a vehicle a chance to participate in.
“I saw it done in other towns in the state and thought what a great idea to come together and do something fun,” Christiansen said.
Shortly after 7 p.m. the streets of Douglas became busier with cars, SUVs and pickup trucks making their way down East Richards to South Fourth Street, turning at Center Street and going across the bridge to turn around at the intermediate school and go back the same way.
Some honked while going through downtown and others had both the U.S. and Wyoming flags flying high.
A small crowd gathered at the old racetrack after several laps around town to socialize and visit while still maintaining a six foot distance.
“Everyone used to cruise the streets during high school,” Christiansen said. “It’s a fun thing to do that anyone can participate in.”
