C. C. Conservation District...

The Converse County Conservation District (CCCD) will hold its annual budget hearing on June 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. This public hearing will be held via conference call and will be followed immediately by our regularly scheduled meeting. Please contact CCCD at (307) 624-3164 for call in information. A detailed proposed budget may be viewed prior to the hearing at www.conserveconverse.org.

Converse County Conservation District

2020/2021 Proposed Budget

Expenditures:

Administration $178,288.00

Operations $593,394.00

Capital Outlay $15,000.00

Fixed Expenses $8,100.00

Total Requirement $794,782.00

Revenue:

Anticipated Cash and Revenue $794,782.00

Total Estimated Revenue $794,782.00

