C. C. Conservation District...

The Converse County Conservation District (CCCD) will hold its annual budget hearing on June 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. This public hearing will be held via conference call and will be followed immediately by our regularly scheduled meeting. Please contact CCCD at (307) 624-3164 for call in information. A detailed proposed budget may be viewed prior to the hearing at www.conserveconverse.org.
Converse County Conservation District
2020/2021 Proposed Budget
Expenditures:
Administration $178,288.00
Operations $593,394.00
Capital Outlay $15,000.00
Fixed Expenses $8,100.00
Total Requirement $794,782.00
Revenue:
Anticipated Cash and Revenue $794,782.00
Total Estimated Revenue $794,782.00
Publish: June 10, 2020 4130
