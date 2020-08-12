COVID can’t contain first farmers market

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHWEST PANHANDLE THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301... ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 11 PERCENT. * HAINES...5/6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&