COVID can’t contain first farmers market

Throngs of people of all ages strolled around Jackalope Square. Adults awed at the fresh produce, baked goods and other various wares and trinkets. As children approached the face painting booth, they tugged on their parents’ hands in excitement, eager to get their favorite colors and designs colored on their cheeks.
For awhile, COVID was the last thing on most people’s minds. Yet, the first farmers market of the year blasted off Saturday, with about 20 vendors peddling everything from tomatoes and squash to tupperware and homemade canned goods.
Crowds of people were lured to the market by the promise of fresh food and odds and ends that can’t be bought in stores.
One vendor even set up a booth and sold homemade hot and cold corn bags.
Another set of vendors plucked wild vegetables from their ranch, pickled them, and stuck them in jars to sell.
The face painter at the market stayed busy throughout the morning, with lines of giddy children and (mostly) enthusiastic parents.
Farmers markets will continue each Saturday morning throughout August and September.
