High-speed pursuit ends near Douglas

A high-speed pursuit ended near mile post 147 on north bound I-25 early Wednesday afternoon.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Starkey, the pursuit began outside Cheyenne when WHP dispatch was notified about a motorcycle traveling on I-25 at high speeds.
There were no injuries reported.
A full story will be in next week's issue of the Douglas Budget.
