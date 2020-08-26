A quilt inspired by valor wins WSF title

Barbara Gubbels is no stranger to quilting. The Douglas resident has been passionately designing and sewing her own bed coverings for practically her entire life.
She estimates she has made more than 50 in her lifetime and has already taken home numerous awards from the Wyoming State Fair’s quilting competitions.
“I like hand-sewing, trying out different designs, picking the fabrics, and the whole creative part of it,” she says. “I’ve never made the same quilt twice.”
Her most recent creation is indeed something unique: a “Quilt of Valor,” which are quilts inspired by and intended for veterans and members of the military who have been wounded or impacted by war.
Gubbels made the quilt for her brother-in-law, Pat Gubbels, who was shot by a sniper while serving in the Vietnam War. Even today, the bullet is still lodged below his lung.
Gubbels plans to award the quilt to him in a family gathering at the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization in Norfolk, Nebraska, in September.
With the quilt, Gubbels placed first in the Wyoming State Fair’s piecework machine quilted category, competing against seven other entrants. (It was not a Quilt of Valor competition.)
Quilts were judged based on the entrants’ overall quilting knowledge and sewing expertise, construction and visual appearance.
The winning quilt’s design incorporates design standards from the Quilts of Valor foundation, which was established in 2003 after founder Catherine Roberts’ son was deployed in Iraq.
Gubbels says she is happy with how the quilt turned out, which she made with her fellow quilter friend Phyllis Falkenburg, who was working on her own Quilt of Valor for a relative who served in the Korean War.
Gubbels’ all-cotton quilt, which is large enough to fit a double-sized bed with room to spare, took her roughly 60 to 80 hours to make, she said. She used over 10 yards of six different cotton fabrics.
Gubbels said the pattern was straightforward and easy, but because of the various fabrics she chose, she had to be careful about placement. The American flags on the quilt, for instance, all needed to be waving in the same direction.
“You need to keep your wits about you,” she said, “so you don’t sew them in wrong.”
