Public spaces such as bars, museums and fitness clubs statewide were ordered closed Thursday by Wyoming’s health officer in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday afternoon that Dr. Alexia Harrist’s order would require the closure of the businesses until April 3.

“Wyoming, like all Americans, must commit to reducing the strain on our health care system,” Gordon said in a news release. “These are hard measures, and they will be difficult for employees and businesses alike, but they are warranted.”

The news came in the face of 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Businesses ordered closed included schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums and other areas where more than 10 people would be likely to gather.

Harrist said state officials understand the closures could cause hardships for some.

“But it is an important step to help them avoid becoming ill and to help them avoid spreading COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable,” she said in the release. “We should all work together to help keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

Gordon had earlier said he would leave decisions on whether to close such businesses in the hands of local officials and three counties — Teton, Park and Laramie — had decided to take that action by Thursday.

However, he said in his release that he decided it was important to take a uniform approach in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

“This governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times,” he said. “It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented.”

The restrictions in Park, Teton and Laramie counties were issued as Teton County reported its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday and Cheyenne officials recorded a fourth case on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 18.

Fremont County remains the hardest hit county in the state with eight cases, all connected to a retirement home in Lander. Sheridan and Laramie counties both have four cases, while Teton and Park report one each.

As many Wyoming residents began waiting out the illness, groups began forming statewide to help people get the supplies they need.

Using social media, groups collected information on what supplies were needed by individuals and then matched those people with others who have a surplus of those goods.

In Casper, volunteers helped distribute food from Joshua’s Storehouse, a food pantry, to those who may not have been able to get out to pick it up. Most of the pantry’s existing volunteers are in their mid-60s and Kim Perez, the founder of Joshua’s Storehouse, said she did not want to risk exposing them to the virus. As a result, new volunteers stepped up to handle deliveries and to pack supply boxes.

In Cheyenne, two residents have established a collection center where those with extra supplies can drop some off to be shared.