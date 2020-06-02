The WOGCC hearings before the Commission will be held June 9, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 public-health emergency, the hearings will be held electronically and will be available live to the public on YouTube.
The YouTube link to view the hearings will be posted on the homepage of the WOGCC website on June 9th at 8:30 a.m.
Examiner hearings will continue to be handled by teleconferencing. Examiners will be contacting applicants to coordinate the schedule.
