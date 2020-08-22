Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

Albany: 55

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 27

Carbon: 132

Converse: 4

Crook: 3

Fremont: 123

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 69

Lincoln: 7

Natrona: 31

Niobrara: 0

Park: 37

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 30

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 29

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 21

Weston: 4

Total: 627

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Albany: 110

Big Horn: 34

Campbell: 135

Carbon: 157

Converse: 25

Crook: 13

Fremont: 502

Goshen: 35

Hot Springs: 22

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 393

Lincoln: 81

Natrona: 225

Niobrara: 1

Park: 143

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 86

Sublette: 36

Sweetwater: 274

Teton: 367

Uinta: 235

Washakie: 99

Weston: 8

Total 3,009

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Albany: 15

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 26

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 39

Niobrara: 1

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 27

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 34

Uinta: 48

Washakie: 8

Weston: 3

Total: 534

*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Albany: 70

Big Horn: 37

Campbell: 133

Carbon: 49

Converse: 31

Crook: 10

Fremont: 433

Goshen: 22

Hot Springs: 21

Johnson: 25

Laramie: 466

Lincoln: 100

Natrona: 232

Niobrara: 2

Park: 119

Platte 5

Sheridan: 82

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 267

Teton: 371

Uinta: 277

Washakie: 81

Weston: 7

Total: 2,879

*A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.

