Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
Albany: 55
Big Horn: 0
Campbell: 27
Carbon: 132
Converse: 4
Crook: 3
Fremont: 123
Goshen: 17
Hot Springs: 5
Johnson: 1
Laramie: 69
Lincoln: 7
Natrona: 31
Niobrara: 0
Park: 37
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 30
Sublette: 6
Sweetwater: 21
Teton: 29
Uinta: 4
Washakie: 21
Weston: 4
Total: 627
Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
Albany: 110
Big Horn: 34
Campbell: 135
Carbon: 157
Converse: 25
Crook: 13
Fremont: 502
Goshen: 35
Hot Springs: 22
Johnson: 22
Laramie: 393
Lincoln: 81
Natrona: 225
Niobrara: 1
Park: 143
Platte: 6
Sheridan: 86
Sublette: 36
Sweetwater: 274
Teton: 367
Uinta: 235
Washakie: 99
Weston: 8
Total 3,009
Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
Albany: 15
Big Horn: 4
Campbell: 26
Carbon: 26
Converse: 10
Crook: 0
Fremont: 67
Goshen: 5
Hot Springs: 4
Johnson: 5
Laramie: 146
Lincoln: 26
Natrona: 39
Niobrara: 1
Park: 13
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 27
Sublette: 10
Sweetwater: 16
Teton: 34
Uinta: 48
Washakie: 8
Weston: 3
Total: 534
*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.
Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
Albany: 70
Big Horn: 37
Campbell: 133
Carbon: 49
Converse: 31
Crook: 10
Fremont: 433
Goshen: 22
Hot Springs: 21
Johnson: 25
Laramie: 466
Lincoln: 100
Natrona: 232
Niobrara: 2
Park: 119
Platte 5
Sheridan: 82
Sublette: 39
Sweetwater: 267
Teton: 371
Uinta: 277
Washakie: 81
Weston: 7
Total: 2,879
*A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.