Bartling Park shelter will hold up to 120 people, ready in October

Construction is underway on a new family gathering place in Bartling Park. The covered shelter area/picnic tables will have the capacity to hold up to 120 people.
City of Douglas Public Works Director John Harbarger said work on the facility started in June, with an original deadline of having it completed by the end of July.
However, things got off to a bit of a slow start due to COVID.
“With the pandemic, construction was slowed due to (delays) with materials being manufactured and shipped,” Harbarger said.
The total bid price on the project is $87,730 with the contract for construction going to TDS construction of Glenrock.
“This shelter will be the largest shelter in the parks system. The rest of our shelters have six tables. This shelter will have nine. The reason we wanted a bigger shelter is so families can have a place to hold events without worrying if there’s room for all. Also, we have been getting some events (where) tents are being put up to hold them. Hopefully, this shelter will help in that capacity,” he said.
One special feature in the Bartling Park Shelter is numerous electrical outlets, more than in other shelters. It’s also close enough to other areas of the park for easy accessibility.
“We placed this shelter on the northeast corner of Bartling Park, close to the skate park and dog park, so that events can be held at these locations and have a place for others to enjoy from a close distance,” he said.
New rest rooms are also slated to be installed in the coming months for users’ convenience.
The shelter is scheduled to be completed this week and the new picnic tables will be installed within the next few weeks, according to City of Douglas Parks & Cemetery Supervisor Brandon Frye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.