Bill Store shuts doors amid more layoffs

Mark Horning has been running the Bill Store for 17 years, struggling through the ups and downs of several energy busts and booms. He’s always been a survivor in his WYO 59 store located in one of the smallest towns in the state.

Over the years, Bill, Wyoming has been a thriving and growing community, an energy worker respite, a struggling unincorporated community with lots of vacant trailer spaces, and a daily stop for visitors and workers traveling from oil and gas fields and coal mines either south to Douglas or north to Wright and Gillette. The Bill Store has always been there to greet them.

Not for much longer.

Horning’s store is going out of business, and his final sale began Monday – just days after the latest blow hit the area as two major coal companies announced 300 layoffs at three mines.

“I had to make the decision to close the doors,” Horning said. “We don’t have the customers and are liquidating everything.”

He said this round of layoffs comes when he was already struggling with keeping employees, retaining customers and watching those friends and customers who he’d see often stop driving WYO 59 to and from work.

Peabody’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine and the Navajo Transitional Energy Co.’s Antelope Mine north of Douglas were two of the hardest hit in the layoff announcement (see related story on page A-2). The Powder River Basin’s coal workforce dramatically shrunk by about 6% last week with the layoffs. The layoffs represent 6% of the 4,834 people employed by the coals mines in the PRB at the end of 2019, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Workers at NARM were read a company statement advising of the 170 layoffs, with more possible, according to an employee who was at the meeting.

The outlook for employment in the Cowboy State remains bleak, state officials admit. Between the COVID pandemic and low oil prices, residents are being laid off left and right and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better any time soon, some state economists are predicting.

Wyoming’s 12,000-plus unemployed residents have received more than $42 million from federal and state sources between March 19 and April 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. The agency recently reported 294,153 individuals make up the state’s workforce, and 12,544 are unemployed – but that jobless number is nearly a month behind the current situation of large layoffs in nearly every sector of private business and industry.

Unemployment rates were flat at 4.3 percent in March (the same as February), the state said. However, WDWS conceded Wyoming’s economy has suffered large disruptions in recent weeks due to the coronavirus, including its unprecedented impact to oil prices worldwide. Last week, oil for May-June delivery dipped into negative numbers for the first time – meaning producers selling at that time would pay someone to take the oil off their hands.

WDWS Senior Economist David Bullard said he expects economic conditions in April are likely to look significantly different. April’s statistics will be not be available for release until May 26.

Presently, the light at the end of the tunnel is rather dim, thanks to layoffs due to the coronavirus’ business closures, and record low oil prices which have left hundreds suddenly without jobs in coal and oil/gas industries.

“We’re being doubly hit by those two (oil prices and COVID-19) things. Seeing any increase in jobs anytime soon depends on what happens with oil prices and what happens with the coronavirus. Things can change quickly. That may not be right away or in the next few weeks. I wish I had something positive right now in regards to the outlook,” Bullard said Monday.