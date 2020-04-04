Wyoming schools will remain closed throughout April, according to statements by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow on Friday.
Balow joined Gov. Mark Gordon and State Epidemiologist/State Health Officer Alexia Harrist during the governor's press conference April 3. She said her decision was based on the recent order by Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health to keep the schools closed through the end of the month.
"As the state superintendent, I can proudly say that education in Wyoming is prepared to move forward no matter the circumstances," she said. "As of Thursday, all 48 school districts have adapted learning plans for the continued instruction of all students. The process to build and approve these plans was iterative and involved multiple reviews by districts and the Wyoming Department of Education."
Balow said she has personally read all 48 adaptive learning plans and has spoken with each superintendent in the state.
"I have extended maximum flexibility to school districts in addressing the needs of students. They also can and will be modified as long as the closure exists. My office and I will continue to provide guidance, technical assistance and support," she said.
"The Governor’s COVID-19 task force on education, which I chair, has focused our work on kindergarten readiness and transitions from high school to college and career. We are also working through implications and guidance for incoming education stabilization funds as a result of the federal CARES Act. We look forward to providing updates."
Balow concluded her remarks by saying Wyoming has the best educators, best students and best community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.