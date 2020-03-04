Soske loves to laugh Apparently, so do Harvard judges

It was a long four years but the wait was worth it.
Years of practicing, silently doing her routine in a corner at various competitions, honing in on the humor and developing her characters paid off.
Not only was she the first student from Douglas to break into the finals round at the intense competition at Harvard University, she was the only student from Wyoming to earn the honor.
“I was so happy to be there,” DHS senior Hope Soske said. “After having bronchitis and a bacterial lung infection, I was mostly worried about my voice going hoarse.”
She was finally on the big stage in Harvard. One of only six students from around the country that earned a score high enough to get them into the final round.
This was her fourth, and final, year at the competition and she was ready.
The farthest she had gone in the annual competition was the semi-finals her sophomore year.
“My piece was called Action News Now With 10% More Action,” she remembers. “There was a story but not much of a plot.”
The piece she had worked on this year was different. Not only did it have a story but she knew it was her best piece overall.
“Between the piece, the introduction and the humor, it was the best,” she recalls.
She worked on the characterization, blocking and purpose of the story. She knew where on stage she needed to be at any moment during her piece.
The timing was near perfect and her practices came in just under 10 minutes and 30 seconds. Any higher and the deductions would start.
“My hands were shaking,” she recalls. “But I was ready.”
She came in sixth place at Harvard. She placed and is proud of her accomplishment but thought she would have placed a little higher.
“I heard a lot of laughter from the audience,” she said.
“To me, that’s a sign of a great round.”
When Soske was finished, she looked around the dark theater which seats 1,166. She had done it.
“I looked around at all the people, the auditorium was full,” she remembers. “I did my best, it was one of my best performances.”
She still has a few competitions before state and districts, and she hopes to qualify for nationals. In her high school career, she has performed 71 different voices, which sets her up for what she wants to do in the future.
“I’m planning on going to Central Wyoming College and majoring in 3D arts and theater,” she said. “After school I want to be a voice actor.”
She’s well on her way.
