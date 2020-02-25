Blowing snow and windy conditions have closed portions of I-25 this morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
I-25 is closed at exit 29 between Whitaker Road and Chugwater, Chugwater and exit 73 and WYO 34; and between Cheyenne and exit 29 and Whitaker Road. Additionally closures are in effect at Wheatland at exit 73, WYO 34 and Wheatland.
The highway is closed between Orin Jct. and Lost Springs on I-25 at this time, according to WYDOT.
Roads are open out of Douglas as of 8:50 a.m., although cautions are in effect regarding roads that are slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, reduced visibility and blowing snow between Douglas and Glenrock on I-25, on WYO 94, Douglas and the Converse/Campbell County line on WYO 59, on and WYO 93 and WYO 95.
Current closures and road conditions are available online at wyoroad.info.
