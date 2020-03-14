On Friday, March 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Converse County admitted a patient to its isolation room with COVID-19 symptoms, but no fever. The patient met criteria for COVID-19 testing. The Wyoming Department of Health will share the results with MHCC when it becomes available.
At 12:00 PM Friday MHCC CEO Matt Dammeyer initiated the Hospital’s Emergency Incident Command System (HEICS) per MHCC policy. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was established and HEICS assignments were made.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. In order to keep our patients and staff safe, Memorial Hospital has enacted the following measures.
MHCC has restricted access to all visitors and guests.
The Hospital Main Entrance will be open and monitored Monday thru Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.
Only patients with appointments or needed hospital services will be allowed into the hospital. A support person will be allowed when necessary.
All interior doors will remain closed.
All hospital exterior doors will remain locked after hours.
The Emergency Department Entrance Will Remain Open 24 Hrs.
MHCC Clinics Remain Open with Normal Hours of Operation.
Volunteer Services, including Care Ride, have been suspended.
The Arbor Café and Mocha Molly’s is Closed to the Public.
COVID-19 Hotline
Unless you are experiencing a medical emergency, do not go to the hospital. Memorial Hospital has established a COVID-19 Hotline for patients with questions or concerns about their symptoms. The Hotline is managed by the Emergency Department at MHCC. Patients who call the Hotline with symptoms will be asked a series of questions. Treatment advice will be given based on the patient’s answers. The Hotline Number is (307) 358-7399.
