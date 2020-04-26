Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 14

Carbon: 6

Converse: 10

Crook: 5

Fremont: 83

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 85

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 39

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 64

Uinta: 6

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total 370

------------

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26 (edited at 5:44 p.m. to update the number of probables).

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 1

Campbell:9

Carbon: 0

Converse:6

Crook:0

Fremont: 8

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs:2

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 40

Lincoln: 3

Natrona: 10

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte:0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater:6

Teton:31

Uinta:1

Washakie:3

Weston: 0

Total:132

*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

------------

Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 20

Carbon: 4

Converse: 14

Crook: 3

Fremont: 36

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 74

Lincoln: 7

Natrona: 28

Niobrara: 2

Park: 1

Platte 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 5

Sweetwater: 12

Teton: 62

Uinta: 31

Washakie: 4

Weston: 3

Total: 342