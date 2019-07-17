It’s an annual staple. Every year, the Converse County Fair arrives, bringing a wealth of fun activities for all to enjoy. From agriculture to rodeo action, county fair activities continue through this coming Saturday, July 20.
This morning (Wednesday) kicks off with the pancake breakfast. The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. and people will be serving up flapjacks until 9 a.m. The event is hosted by the Converse County Bank and will take place in the goat barn.
Between today and Thursday, folks will show cattle, swine, goats, poultry, ewes, sheep, rabbit and finally the cats and pocket pets.
Later Thursday afternoon will also be Kolton’s Karnival on the Vyve Building Lawn. That night in the grandstands will be the 20 mile roping club youth gymkhana.
The big event starts Friday at 4 p.m., the junior market livestock sale. There will also be a buyers dinner after the silent auction closes.
Later Friday night will be Justin Beasley & After the Rodeo as a live band for the community dance.
The animals will be released July 20, the last day of the fair. Closing it out will be the D Cross County Fair Jackpot Roping in the Silver Arena.
For a full schedule of everything Converse County Fair-related, visit www.conversecountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.