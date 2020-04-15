Michael Mullins

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Low 18F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 4:40 pm
...A DEVELOPING WINTER WEATHER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATING SNOW TO MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE INCLUDING CHADRON, ALLIANCE, AND HARRISON. UPPER NORTH PLATTE RIVER BASIN INCLUDING SARATOGA, AND SOUTHWEST CARBON COUNTY INCLUDING BAGGS AND DIXON. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
