Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE...CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AS WELL AS THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 8 INCHES. 12 TO 14 INCHES FOR THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND PINE RIDGE...INCLUDING CHADRON...CRAWFORD AND HARRISON. CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING...INCLUDING LUSK...REDBIRD...MANVILLE...BILL AND DOUGLAS. NORTH LARAMIE RANGE. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. MAIN TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MID MORNING SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&