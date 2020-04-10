Initial Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims in Wyoming increased by 621.6% over the year in March 2020 as businesses and schools were shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of initial claims increased from 1,414 in March 2019 to 10,203 in March 2020 (8,789 more claims, or 621.6%).
There were more initial claims in Wyoming in March 2020 than in any other month dating back to 1997, the first year for which comparable data are available. The 10,203 claims in March 2020 were nearly twice that of the previous high in December 2009 (5,975).
In addition to the regular monthly claims report, Research & Planning is now publishing weekly UI claims data.
Monthly claims reports, along with weekly, monthly, and annual data, can be found online at https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/UI.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.