ADVANCED ANIMAL CARE
930 Brownfield Road, Douglas • 358-1125
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
ARBY’S
355 North Russell Avenue, Douglas • 358-4400
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
BANK OF THE WEST
240 South 4th Street, Douglas • 358-9010
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
BELLA NAILS
OPEN for now, pending decisions
________________________________
BEDDES DENTAL
1843 Madora Avenue, Douglas • 358-9625
CLOSED for spring break
The American Dental association has recommended that we as dentists limit our practice to patients having a dental emergencies for the next three weeks. We take the health of our staff and our patient very seriously and feel it is important to follow this recommendation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please be patient as we work to reschedule patients for future appointments. Please contact our office with any questions.
________________________________
BIG COUNTRY REHAB
111 South 5th Street, Douglas • 358-9464
REGULAR business hours
7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday
If you have a fever or cough, please stay home and we will see you when you feel better.
________________________________
BILL STORE & DRY CREEK SALOON
3539 Highway 59, Douglas • 358-6628
CLOSED for the next two weeks
________________________________
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB ~ DOUGLAS
327 East Center, Douglas • 358-1784
CLOSED until Converse County School District #1 reopens for students
________________________________
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB ~ GLENROCK
412 South 4th Street, Glenrock • 436-5434
CLOSED until April 5, 2020
________________________________
BROKEN WHEEL TRUCK STOP
2332 East Richards, Douglas • 358-4444
BUSINESS as usual
We are making every effort to keep our customers safe. We are sanitizing after every customer, and continue to take out orders which can be placed on Facebook or via phone.
________________________________
BRYAN C. CROPPER D.M.D, P.C.
811 Grant Street, Douglas • 358-5190
REGULAR business hours
The American Dental association has recommended that we as dentists limit our practice to patients having a dental emergencies for the next three weeks. We take the health of our staff and our patient very seriously and feel it is important to follow this recommendation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please be patient as we work to reschedule patients for future appointments. Please contact our office with any questions.
________________________________
CITY SHOE & SADDLE
104 North 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-2734
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
CLAY STREET LAUNDRY
433 North 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-8085
REGULAR business hours
We have stepped up the disinfection precautions, and ask that individuals practice the suggested guidelines recommended by the CDC and health officials. Please do not come in if you are not feeling well.
________________________________
CONVERSE COUNTY ASSESSOR
107 North 5th, Suite 126 Street, Douglas • 358-2741
OPEN regular hours
Asking taxpayers to do as much business on line or via the phone. The Assessor’s phone is 307.358.2741 and the appropriate email is Assessor@conversecountywy.gov The 2 items we are currently receiving in this office are
• The Veterans Exemption forms, which can be done by phone or via email and is due May 25th, 2020
• Personal Property renditions (including gas & Oil) and we will take them via email, and/or fax-307.358.4065
________________________________
CONVERSE COUNTY BANK
Three locations, Douglas • 358-5300
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
CONVERSE COUNTY CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT
107 North 5th, Suite 228 Street, Douglas • 358-3165
OPEN regular hours
NO CASH will be taken for payments. Mail money order or cashier check with case number to address above. Utilize fax and emails for reports or copies. All fees associated with copying and/or faxing will be waived until further notice. Emaill: pam.mccullough@wyo.gov; barbara.harris@wyo.gov; deborah.kornegay@wyo.gov; patricia.carr@wyo.gov; sharon.wales@wyo.gov
________________________________
CONVERSE COUNTY LIBRARY
400 West Center, Douglas • 358-3644
CLOSED ~ March 16, 2020 until further notice
Business will be conducted remotely. Check our website for information and online services
________________________________
CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
615 Hamilton Street, Douglas • 358-2942
CLOSED through April 3, 2020
• Recreation Center closed
• Some meals provided for students through nutrition services department - information provided www.ccsd1.org
• Academic resources on website www.csd1.org
________________________________
DEPOT
100 Walnut, Douglas • 358-9999
REGULAR business hours
Also offering curbside pickup.
Call 307-358-9999 to order and we will run your order out to you
________________________________
DOMINO’S
1826 East Richards, Douglas • 624-2020
NO DINE IN until further notice
Delivery, Carry Out, and Drive-Thru Available
________________________________
DOUBLE D LIQUORS
323 Center Street, Douglas • 358-9989
BUSINESS as usual
Drive-thru available
________________________________
DOUGLAS PAWN
815 East Richards Street, #3, Douglas • 358-9318
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
DOUGLAS BUSINESS WORKSHOP
Scheduled to be held at Converse County Library 3/31/20
WORKSHOP CANCELED ~ to be rescheduled at a later date
________________________________
DOUGLAS ROTARY CLUB
BUSINESS conducted via email and online meetings
________________________________
DOUGLAS SENIOR CENTER
340 1st Street, Douglas • 358-4348
DINING ROOM shut down until further notice
Pick up meals at the door between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
You can call ahead for meals at 358-4348 for curbside pickup.
________________________________
EASTERN WYOMING COLLEGE
800 South Wind River Drive, Douglas • 358-1800
Open for business but closed to the public
Classes will resume online or otherwise modified beginning March 23, 2020.
All alerts and notices will be posted at https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/
________________________________
EDISS CHIROPRACTIC
1330 East Richards Street, Douglas • 358-3147
CLOSED until March 23, 2020
If you are experiencing any type of infection, viral or bacterial, PLEASE make us aware so we can plan accordingly.
________________________________
FARMERS INSURANCE, Wesley Lintz
501 East Richards Street,, Suite 3, Douglas • 358-9030
REGULAR business hours
All business proceeding as normal
________________________________
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
221 South 4th Street, Douglas • 358-3724
CLOSED until further notice
Church Services will be live streamed on the church facebook page
Call 351-2524 if you need assistance
• Ladies’ Musical Luncheon, March 25, postponed
• Ladies’ Night Out, March 30, cancelled
• Seder Dinner, March 25, cancelled
________________________________
FORT DIABLO
1136 Highway 87-26-20, Glenrock • 436-2288
OPEN regular hours
Processing equipment will be sanitized each day before opening. Limited seating provided with extra space between tables; limited menu printed on disposable paper; tables and chairs sanitized after each patron along with all touchable items. Personnel checked each day. Drive Up window available for food-to-go ordered from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
________________________________
GLENROCK COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH
301 South 2nd, Glenrock • 436-9091
NO SERVICES OR ACTIVITIES for the remainder of March
________________________________
GLENROCK POOL
412 South 4th Street, Glenrock • 436-5434
CLOSED until April 5, 2020
________________________________
GLENROCK SENIOR CENTER
615 West Deer, Glenrock • 436-9442
NO CONGREGATE LUNCHES until further notice
________________________________
GLENROCK TREASURER
107 North 5th, Douglas • 436-8650
CLOSED March 19th until further notice
We are encouraging customers to conduct business with us using our online payment portals, email and phones whenever possible. www.conversecounty.org/payments conversecountytreasurer@gmail.com
________________________________
GRASSLANDS
1709 Muirfield Court, Douglas • 358-8020
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
HAIR BY MONICA
220 West Yellowstone, Douglas • 358-5000
REGULAR business hours
Monitoring COVID-19 developments closely
________________________________
HARDWARE HANK
1120 East Richards, Douglas • 358-2924
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
HELPING HANDS
801 South 8th Street, Douglas • 358-3889
CLOSED until further notice
________________________________
IRWIN'S FURNITURE
134 North 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-3215
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
IRWIN TOWERS
120 South 5th Street, Douglas • 358-2440
NO FORMAL RESTRICTIONS
We are asking visitors who may be experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to refrain from entering the building, and all residents and visitors to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC to follow good hygienic practices. Residents are asked to stay in their apartments if they are not feeling well.
________________________________
KEELER CHIROPRACTIC
1010 East Richards, Douglas • 358-4418
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
KEELER DENTAL
1010 East Richards, Douglas • 358-1720
BUSINESS as usual
The American Dental association has recommended that we as dentists limit our practice to patients having a dental emergencies for the next three weeks. We take the health of our staff and our patient very seriously and feel it is important to follow this recommendation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please be patient as we work to reschedule patients for future appointments. Please contact our office with any questions.
________________________________
LIQUOR CABINET
1709 Muirfield Court, Douglas • 358-8084
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
LOAF ‘N JUG
714 South 4th Street, Douglas • 358-5040
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
MAVERIK
1108 West Yellowstone, Douglas • 358-1140
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
MEDICINE BOW-ROUTT & THUNDER BASIN
2250 East Richards, Douglas • 358-4690
REGULAR business hours
Monitoring COVID-19 closely. Asking visitors to self-assess using the appropriate approved guidelines. Address any question via telephone to minimize the number of visitors in our offices.
________________________________
NAPA
101 East Center, Douglas • 358-4825
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
811 East Richards, Douglas • 358-3364
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
PEAK FITNESS
1185 Yuma Drive, Douglas • 358-9888
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
PIZZA HUT
1830 East Richards, Douglas • 358-2224
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
POINTS WEST BANK
1632 East Richards Street, Douglas • 358-0688
CLOSED ~ March 16, 2020 through April 1, 2020
All banking transactions through drive-thru or online/mobile only. Call 307-358-0688 to make an appointment if an in-person meeting is required.
________________________________
RECREATION CENTER ~ GLENROCK
412 South 4th Street, Glenrock • 436-5434
CLOSED until April 5, 2020
________________________________
RIVERBEND VETERINARY
240 South Riverbend Drive, Douglas • 358-4910
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
ROCK BOTTOM CAFE
400 West Aspen, Glenrock • 436-3413
CLOSED until further notice
________________________________
SAPPARRO’S
602 East Walnut, Douglas • 358-4113
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
SMYLIE ANIMAL CLINIC
93 West Richards, Douglas • 358-3231
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
SUBWAY
1119 West Yellowstone Highway, Douglas • 358-6943
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
SUDSY DUDS LAUNDRY
Richards Street, Douglas • 970-301-3700
BUSINESS as usual
Office hours for drop-off laundry from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Open 24/7
________________________________
SHATTO’S FRONTIER DRUG
1202 Richards Street, Douglas • 358-5077
REGULAR HOURS
We have increased our inventory of medications and are not currently experiencing any shortages. If you have flu like symptoms or have a fever PLEASE use drive up window. As more patients use the drive up window please be patient. We are at full staff in order to take care of our patients with as little wait as possible. We are still delivering to our elderly patients in the city limits and in order to limit personal contact with our delivery driver please give us your credit card information ahead of the delivery.
________________________________
SOLUTIONS FOR LIFE
1841 Madora Avenue, Douglas • 358-2846
REGULAR business hours
In process of setting up ZOOM for therapy sessions for those that aren’t able to come in, or not feeling well or sick. Call to reschedule.
________________________________
SUNSET LIQUORS
1117 West Yellowstone, Douglas • 358-9228
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
TACO JOHN’S
400 Teton Way, Douglas • 358-3744
DRIVE-THRU OPEN
LOBBY CLOSED until further notice
________________________________
THE BODY SHOP
113 South 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-8225
BUSINESS as usual
________________________________
THE GATHERING
thegathering.douglas@gmail.com • www.TheGathering.com • 359-1800
NO SERVICES or groups
Sunday Service can be viewed on Facebook Live
________________________________
VILLAGE INN
1804 East Richards, Douglas • 358-5600
BUSINESS as usual
Drive-Up window available, call your order in at 358-5600
________________________________
VISIONARY BROADBAND
1001 South Douglas Highway, Suite 200, Gillette • 307-682-1884
PLEDGING to keep customers connected during Coronavirus Outbreak
Following 60 days:
• Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;
• Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and
• Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
________________________________
WHISTLE-STOP MERCANTILE
200 South 3rd Street, Douglas • 358-3663
OPEN regular hours
We can take your order for food ad/or beverages via phone and deliver to you in your car. Payment via credit/debit card over phone to reduce handling of cash is encouraged. Situation will be reviewed daily and decisions made according.
________________________________
WHITE WOLF SALOON
318 Center Street, Douglas • 358-0540
CLOSED until further notice
________________________________
WYOMING CHILD & FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
630 Erwin Street, Douglas • 358-3901
CLOSED until CCSD#1 schools resume
________________________________
ZIP’S TAKE TWO
815 East Richards Street, Douglas • 358-1887
BUSINESS as usual
