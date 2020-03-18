ADVANCED ANIMAL CARE

930 Brownfield Road, Douglas • 358-1125

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

ARBY’S

355 North Russell Avenue, Douglas • 358-4400

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

BANK OF THE WEST

240 South 4th Street, Douglas • 358-9010

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

BELLA NAILS

OPEN for now, pending decisions

________________________________

BEDDES DENTAL

1843 Madora Avenue, Douglas • 358-9625

CLOSED for spring break

The American Dental association has recommended that we as dentists limit our practice to patients having a dental emergencies for the next three weeks. We take the health of our staff and our patient very seriously and feel it is important to follow this recommendation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please be patient as we work to reschedule patients for future appointments. Please contact our office with any questions.

________________________________

BIG COUNTRY REHAB

111 South 5th Street, Douglas • 358-9464

REGULAR business hours

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday

If you have a fever or cough, please stay home and we will see you when you feel better.

________________________________

BILL STORE & DRY CREEK SALOON

3539 Highway 59, Douglas • 358-6628

CLOSED for the next two weeks

________________________________

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB ~ DOUGLAS

327 East Center, Douglas • 358-1784

CLOSED until Converse County School District #1 reopens for students

________________________________

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB ~ GLENROCK

412 South 4th Street, Glenrock • 436-5434

CLOSED until April 5, 2020

________________________________

BROKEN WHEEL TRUCK STOP

2332 East Richards, Douglas • 358-4444

BUSINESS as usual

We are making every effort to keep our customers safe. We are sanitizing after every customer, and continue to take out orders which can be placed on Facebook or via phone.

________________________________

BRYAN C. CROPPER D.M.D, P.C.

811 Grant Street, Douglas • 358-5190

REGULAR business hours

The American Dental association has recommended that we as dentists limit our practice to patients having a dental emergencies for the next three weeks. We take the health of our staff and our patient very seriously and feel it is important to follow this recommendation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please be patient as we work to reschedule patients for future appointments. Please contact our office with any questions.

________________________________

CITY SHOE & SADDLE

104 North 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-2734

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

CLAY STREET LAUNDRY

433 North 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-8085

REGULAR business hours

We have stepped up the disinfection precautions, and ask that individuals practice the suggested guidelines recommended by the CDC and health officials. Please do not come in if you are not feeling well.

________________________________

CONVERSE COUNTY ASSESSOR

107 North 5th, Suite 126 Street, Douglas • 358-2741

OPEN regular hours

Asking taxpayers to do as much business on line or via the phone. The Assessor’s phone is 307.358.2741 and the appropriate email is Assessor@conversecountywy.gov The 2 items we are currently receiving in this office are

• The Veterans Exemption forms, which can be done by phone or via email and is due May 25th, 2020

• Personal Property renditions (including gas & Oil) and we will take them via email, and/or fax-307.358.4065

________________________________

CONVERSE COUNTY BANK

Three locations, Douglas • 358-5300

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

CONVERSE COUNTY CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

107 North 5th, Suite 228 Street, Douglas • 358-3165

OPEN regular hours

NO CASH will be taken for payments. Mail money order or cashier check with case number to address above. Utilize fax and emails for reports or copies. All fees associated with copying and/or faxing will be waived until further notice. Emaill: pam.mccullough@wyo.gov; barbara.harris@wyo.gov; deborah.kornegay@wyo.gov; patricia.carr@wyo.gov; sharon.wales@wyo.gov

________________________________

CONVERSE COUNTY LIBRARY

400 West Center, Douglas • 358-3644

CLOSED ~ March 16, 2020 until further notice

Business will be conducted remotely. Check our website for information and online services

________________________________

CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

615 Hamilton Street, Douglas • 358-2942

CLOSED through April 3, 2020

• Recreation Center closed

• Some meals provided for students through nutrition services department - information provided www.ccsd1.org

• Academic resources on website www.csd1.org

________________________________

DEPOT

100 Walnut, Douglas • 358-9999

REGULAR business hours

Also offering curbside pickup.

Call 307-358-9999 to order and we will run your order out to you

________________________________

DOMINO’S

1826 East Richards, Douglas • 624-2020

NO DINE IN until further notice

Delivery, Carry Out, and Drive-Thru Available

________________________________

DOUBLE D LIQUORS

323 Center Street, Douglas • 358-9989

BUSINESS as usual

Drive-thru available

________________________________

DOUGLAS PAWN

815 East Richards Street, #3, Douglas • 358-9318

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

DOUGLAS BUSINESS WORKSHOP

Scheduled to be held at Converse County Library 3/31/20

WORKSHOP CANCELED ~ to be rescheduled at a later date

________________________________

DOUGLAS ROTARY CLUB

BUSINESS conducted via email and online meetings

________________________________

DOUGLAS SENIOR CENTER

340 1st Street, Douglas • 358-4348

DINING ROOM shut down until further notice

Pick up meals at the door between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

You can call ahead for meals at 358-4348 for curbside pickup.

________________________________

EASTERN WYOMING COLLEGE

800 South Wind River Drive, Douglas • 358-1800

Open for business but closed to the public

Classes will resume online or otherwise modified beginning March 23, 2020.

All alerts and notices will be posted at https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/

________________________________

EDISS CHIROPRACTIC

1330 East Richards Street, Douglas • 358-3147

CLOSED until March 23, 2020

If you are experiencing any type of infection, viral or bacterial, PLEASE make us aware so we can plan accordingly.

________________________________

FARMERS INSURANCE, Wesley Lintz

501 East Richards Street,, Suite 3, Douglas • 358-9030

REGULAR business hours

All business proceeding as normal

________________________________

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

221 South 4th Street, Douglas • 358-3724

CLOSED until further notice

Church Services will be live streamed on the church facebook page

Call 351-2524 if you need assistance

• Ladies’ Musical Luncheon, March 25, postponed

• Ladies’ Night Out, March 30, cancelled

• Seder Dinner, March 25, cancelled

________________________________

FORT DIABLO

1136 Highway 87-26-20, Glenrock • 436-2288

OPEN regular hours

Processing equipment will be sanitized each day before opening. Limited seating provided with extra space between tables; limited menu printed on disposable paper; tables and chairs sanitized after each patron along with all touchable items. Personnel checked each day. Drive Up window available for food-to-go ordered from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

________________________________

GLENROCK COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH

301 South 2nd, Glenrock • 436-9091

NO SERVICES OR ACTIVITIES for the remainder of March

________________________________

GLENROCK POOL

412 South 4th Street, Glenrock • 436-5434

CLOSED until April 5, 2020

________________________________

GLENROCK SENIOR CENTER

615 West Deer, Glenrock • 436-9442

NO CONGREGATE LUNCHES until further notice

________________________________

GLENROCK TREASURER

107 North 5th, Douglas • 436-8650

CLOSED March 19th until further notice

We are encouraging customers to conduct business with us using our online payment portals, email and phones whenever possible. www.conversecounty.org/payments conversecountytreasurer@gmail.com

________________________________

GRASSLANDS

1709 Muirfield Court, Douglas • 358-8020

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

HAIR BY MONICA

220 West Yellowstone, Douglas • 358-5000

REGULAR business hours

Monitoring COVID-19 developments closely

________________________________

HARDWARE HANK

1120 East Richards, Douglas • 358-2924

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

HELPING HANDS

801 South 8th Street, Douglas • 358-3889

CLOSED until further notice

________________________________

IRWIN'S FURNITURE

134 North 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-3215

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

IRWIN TOWERS

120 South 5th Street, Douglas • 358-2440

NO FORMAL RESTRICTIONS

We are asking visitors who may be experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to refrain from entering the building, and all residents and visitors to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC to follow good hygienic practices. Residents are asked to stay in their apartments if they are not feeling well.

________________________________

KEELER CHIROPRACTIC

1010 East Richards, Douglas • 358-4418

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

KEELER DENTAL

1010 East Richards, Douglas • 358-1720

BUSINESS as usual

The American Dental association has recommended that we as dentists limit our practice to patients having a dental emergencies for the next three weeks. We take the health of our staff and our patient very seriously and feel it is important to follow this recommendation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Please be patient as we work to reschedule patients for future appointments. Please contact our office with any questions.

________________________________

LIQUOR CABINET

1709 Muirfield Court, Douglas • 358-8084

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

LOAF ‘N JUG

714 South 4th Street, Douglas • 358-5040

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

MAVERIK

1108 West Yellowstone, Douglas • 358-1140

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

MEDICINE BOW-ROUTT & THUNDER BASIN

2250 East Richards, Douglas • 358-4690

REGULAR business hours

Monitoring COVID-19 closely. Asking visitors to self-assess using the appropriate approved guidelines. Address any question via telephone to minimize the number of visitors in our offices.

________________________________

NAPA

101 East Center, Douglas • 358-4825

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

811 East Richards, Douglas • 358-3364

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

PEAK FITNESS

1185 Yuma Drive, Douglas • 358-9888

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

PIZZA HUT

1830 East Richards, Douglas • 358-2224

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

POINTS WEST BANK

1632 East Richards Street, Douglas • 358-0688

CLOSED ~ March 16, 2020 through April 1, 2020

All banking transactions through drive-thru or online/mobile only. Call 307-358-0688 to make an appointment if an in-person meeting is required.

________________________________

RECREATION CENTER ~ GLENROCK

412 South 4th Street, Glenrock • 436-5434

CLOSED until April 5, 2020

________________________________

RIVERBEND VETERINARY

240 South Riverbend Drive, Douglas • 358-4910

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

ROCK BOTTOM CAFE

400 West Aspen, Glenrock • 436-3413

CLOSED until further notice

________________________________

SAPPARRO’S

602 East Walnut, Douglas • 358-4113

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

SMYLIE ANIMAL CLINIC

93 West Richards, Douglas • 358-3231

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

SUBWAY

1119 West Yellowstone Highway, Douglas • 358-6943

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

SUDSY DUDS LAUNDRY

Richards Street, Douglas • 970-301-3700

BUSINESS as usual

Office hours for drop-off laundry from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Open 24/7

________________________________

SHATTO’S FRONTIER DRUG

1202 Richards Street, Douglas • 358-5077

REGULAR HOURS

We have increased our inventory of medications and are not currently experiencing any shortages. If you have flu like symptoms or have a fever PLEASE use drive up window. As more patients use the drive up window please be patient. We are at full staff in order to take care of our patients with as little wait as possible. We are still delivering to our elderly patients in the city limits and in order to limit personal contact with our delivery driver please give us your credit card information ahead of the delivery.

________________________________

SOLUTIONS FOR LIFE

1841 Madora Avenue, Douglas • 358-2846

REGULAR business hours

In process of setting up ZOOM for therapy sessions for those that aren’t able to come in, or not feeling well or sick. Call to reschedule.

________________________________

SUNSET LIQUORS

1117 West Yellowstone, Douglas • 358-9228

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

TACO JOHN’S

400 Teton Way, Douglas • 358-3744

DRIVE-THRU OPEN

LOBBY CLOSED until further notice

________________________________

THE BODY SHOP

113 South 2nd Street, Douglas • 358-8225

BUSINESS as usual

________________________________

THE GATHERING

thegathering.douglas@gmail.comwww.TheGathering.com • 359-1800

NO SERVICES or groups

Sunday Service can be viewed on Facebook Live

________________________________

VILLAGE INN

1804 East Richards, Douglas • 358-5600

BUSINESS as usual

Drive-Up window available, call your order in at 358-5600

________________________________

VISIONARY BROADBAND

1001 South Douglas Highway, Suite 200, Gillette • 307-682-1884

PLEDGING to keep customers connected during Coronavirus Outbreak

Following 60 days:

• Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

• Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

• Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

________________________________

WHISTLE-STOP MERCANTILE

200 South 3rd Street, Douglas • 358-3663

OPEN regular hours

We can take your order for food ad/or beverages via phone and deliver to you in your car. Payment via credit/debit card over phone to reduce handling of cash is encouraged. Situation will be reviewed daily and decisions made according.

________________________________

WHITE WOLF SALOON

318 Center Street, Douglas • 358-0540

CLOSED until further notice

________________________________

WYOMING CHILD & FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

630 Erwin Street, Douglas • 358-3901

CLOSED until CCSD#1 schools resume

________________________________

ZIP’S TAKE TWO

815 East Richards Street, Douglas • 358-1887

BUSINESS as usual

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.