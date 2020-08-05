Leone Olds

July 8, 1932 - July 23, 2020

A memorial service for Leone Olds, 88, will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at the Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Tina Willis as the eulogist. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Leone passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, July 23, 2020 near Douglas.

Leone was born Friday, July 8, 1932 in Douglas to Gata Angela (McCarthy) and Leon Beaulieu.

She grew up in the LaPrele area south of Douglas and returned many times to hunt elk in the mountains near where she was raised. She continued this tradition, harvesting her last elk during the 2019 hunting season with her hunting partner, Kenny Pickinpaugh. Leone worked very hard throughout her life.

She married Ralph Mortimor Olds on July 18, 1950 in Rapid City, South Dakota and worked side by side with him until his death in 1994. They owned the salvage yard in Douglas and she continued the business until her health forced her retirement. She enjoyed traveling to auctions with Ralph and later traveled throughout the United States collecting antiques and farm equipment with Bob Vollman, whom she regarded as her son.

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

Leone loved John Wayne and watched every movie he made. She loved hollyhock flowers which truly symbolized her as this flower is known as the homestead prairie rose and was known to survive in very hard times.

Survivors include her son, Bob Vollman and family of Douglas; niece, Zora Haefele of Douglas; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, on January 23, 1994; her father, Leon, on November 24, 1956; her mother, Gata, on January 7, 1987; and other family members.

Memorials may be made to the Wyoming Pioneer Association, P.O. Box 1545, Douglas, Wyoming. 82633.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com