Apartment fire forces evacuation at Irwin Towers

Members of the Douglas Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Memorial Hospital of Converse County and other emergency first responders worked to extinguish a small fire at the Irwin Towers apartment building on 120 S. 5th Street in Douglas on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was contained to a single apartment on the fourth floor and was caused by an air fryer appliance in the tenant’s kitchen that had short-circuited, Irwin Towers Executive Director Kathy Johnson said.
No one was injured in the fire and residents of the building were safely evacuated, she said, although the tenant’s cat died in the blaze.
The tenant was not home when the fire broke out, she said.
Authorities were first alerted to the fire around 2:00 p.m. Residents of the 50-unit building were evacuated by members of the Douglas Fire Department shortly thereafter.
A section of S. 4th Street, which borders the west side of the apartment building, was closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon as authorities battled the blaze and rescued residents.
