Dolly Marit Thompson 1927-2020

Funeral services will be held for Dolly Marit Thompson, 92, at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Fort Reno Building on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastors Fred Dyer and Tom Strock officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Dolly Thompson went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Dolly, one of five children, was born n to Andrew Leonard and Harriet Marit “Hattie” (Holden) Taylor in the Salt Creek Oil Fields north of Casper, Wyoming on Thursday, April 21,1927. When she was two years old, her family moved to Basin, Wyoming. She grew up on a farm near Basin and later moved to a farm near the Greybull River between Basin and Otto.

When Dolly was in the middle of her senior year, the family moved to the Seattle, Washington area and her father worked at the Boeing Aircraft Plant during World War II. She graduated from Renton High School and returned to Wyoming that summer, where she attended the University of Wyoming. Later, her parents moved to Douglas. Dolly also moved to Douglas and began training at the Converse County Hospital in the laboratory and the X-ray departments. She worked there for 38 years and for the Douglas Clinic for several years.

On May 12, 1947, she was baptized by Reverend Clyde Thompson at the First Baptist Church in Douglas. On November 13, 1947, Dolly and Clyde were married. To this union, two children were born.

Dolly loved being a minister’s wife and especially loved being Clyde’s wife (even though many times he wondered how he had been chosen for such a task!). She also loved working with patients at the clinic and hospital, and worked hard at being the best technologist she could be. In 1983, she was awarded Wyoming’s Medical Technologist of the year.

Dolly loved the mountains and the outdoors, and enjoyed helping with ranch work and hunting. She and Clyde built their own cabin in the mountains which became a cherished gathering place for family and friends. She loved music, especially hymns, and could play the accordion, tuba, and harmonica.

Dolly was also an avid sports fan, and loved a variety of sports. She began playing racquetball at age 50 and became a fierce competitor. She also rode in the Wyoming MS bicycle tour from Dubois to Thermopolis (150 miles). She was 64 years old. Later, at age 69, she rode in the Wyoming MS tour at Sheridan, where they rode from Buffalo to Clearmont, into Sheridan, and the next day from Sheridan to Dayton and back to Sheridan. She enjoyed playing golf as well.

Dolly was also a huge Bearcat fan and attended every school sports event she could.

Dolly was best known for her loving heart, amazing faith, an incredible capacity to share and give, and her warm, sincere hugs. She never knew a stranger.

The biggest joy of Dolly’s life was her family and her church family, and all the friends that she met throughout the years. It seemed that no matter where she traveled, she always ran into someone that she knew.

She is survived by her children, Richard A. (Shelagh) Thompson of Douglas and Cheryl L. (Ken) Peterson of Cheyenne; one sister, Rose Taylor of Douglas, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Dolly was preceded in death by her father, Andrew, on December 29,1980; mother, Hattie, on December 27, 1965; husband, Clyde, on April 27, 1992; and three siblings, Eric Taylor on February 10, 1995, Dorothy Fitzhugh Hollis on October 19, 2004, and Matthew Taylor, on April 2, 2008.

Donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to a charity of the donor’s choice in Dolly’s name.

There will be a reception at Dolly’s beloved church, Trinity Baptist Church, following the graveside service.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com