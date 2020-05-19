c-virus map 5-19

This map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Since yesterday afternoon, the total number of coronavirus cases statewide has risen from 577 to 583. Carbon and Fremont counties each have one more case; Laramie and Natrona have two more. (Wyoming News Exchange)

 via Wyoming News Exchange

Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19

Albany: 10

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 16

Carbon: 8

Converse: 14

Crook: 5

Fremont: 204

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 12

Laramie: 121

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 51

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 69

Uinta: 8

Washakie: 13

Weston: 0

Total 583

----

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 7

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 24

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 62

Lincoln: 3

Natrona: 13

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 8

Teton: 31

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 193

*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

----

Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 25

Carbon: 5

Converse: 23

Crook: 5

Fremont: 95

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 37

Niobrara: 2

Park: 1

Platte 0

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 92

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 8

Weston: 0

Total: 528

