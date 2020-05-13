Mother’s Day landed on May 10 this year and in Douglas, it started out sunny and slightly chilly as parents streamed to Douglas High School to watch the Class of 2020 graduate.
What a unique day – and a unique way – to spend the day reserved for moms, by watching your children graduate from high school.
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, families managed to celebrate their mothers and grandmothers, eating brunch together, going hiking, or hanging out with the woman who brought them into this world.
There’s just ... something about mothers, isn’t there?
Last week we put out the call to share photos of what you were doing with the moms in your life. You answered. Here’s the photos we received, from one husband and three daughters who wanted to shine a little light on their wonderful mothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.