The Bureau of Land Management reminds the public to continue to be aware of and follow fire restrictions on public lands as temperatures begin to cool and local area hunters take to the outdoors as the fall season arrives.
Fire restrictions are essential due to dry conditions and high fire dangers across the region and although daytime temperatures are cooling, conditions are still relatively dry, and risks of large wildfires remains high until significant weather changes occur.
“We appreciate all of the cooperation to date from all public land users,” said Kirk Strom, fire management officer, High Plains District (HPD). “However, there are several large fires currently in the state and we continue to see human cause fires across the region. We need to remind everyone that the risks are still there and ask for the public’s continued cooperation. This has been a dry year and the fire dangers remain very high.”
Fire restrictions are in place on lands managed by the HPD which includes the Buffalo, Casper, and Newcastle Field Offices, which encompass 10 counties, including Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan and Weston. Fire restrictions on public lands can differ by agency, forest and BLM field office. Members of the public are encouraged to refer to the following website for the latest details and updates on fire restrictions in their area:
http://www.wy.blm.gov/wy_fire_restrictions/
In addition to BLM fire restrictions, members of the public also need to be aware of any county or local restrictions. Those additional restrictions can be found on the state website here:
https://wsfd.wyo.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions
Fire remains a high danger to public lands and all who use and depend upon them. The public is encouraged to report any signs of fire or smoke to their local emergency services by calling 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.