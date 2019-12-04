Probate No. 6919...
STATE OF WYOMING IN THE DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE,
LARRY R. BUCKLEY, Probate Case No. 6919
Deceased,
Converse County, Wyoming
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Affidavit and Application for Decree of Summary Distribution was filed by Barbara J. Buckley on June 17, 2019, in the above-captioned matter, along with a copy of the Last Will & Testament of Jesse A. Reynolds, seeking distribution of the decedent’s estate, as described below, to his surviving spouse, Barbara J. Buckley:
2741 Esterbrook Rd and more particularly described as a tract of land in Township 28 North, Range 71 West of the 6111 Principal Meridian in Section 9, SW1/4, NE1/4, and the NW1/4, NE1/4, in Converse County, Wyoming and even more particularly described as follows: Begirming at the Nmiheast Corner of the SW1/4, NE1/4 of said Section 9, monumented by a U.S.G.L.O. Brass Cap;
THENCE S.0°07’59”W., 397.37 feet along the centerline of County Road No. 5 to a point;
THENCE N.0°07’59”E., 223.82 feet to a point;
THENCE N.88°0027”E.,274.26 feet to a point;
THENCE N.83°1 0’33”E., 274.26 feet to a point on the east line of said NW1/4, NE1/4,
THENCE S.0°07’59”W., 98.79 feet along the east line of said NW1/4, NE1/4, to the point of beginning. Consisting of 2.3918 acres more or less.
Any person objecting to this Application must file their objection in the above-named Court no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 19, 2019.
DATED this 7th day of November, 2019.
/s/ John M. Daly
John M. Daly, Atty No. 5-1223
Daly & Sorenson, LLC
510 S. Gillette Avenue
Gillette, WY 82716
(307) 682-5141 office
(307) 682-7051 facsimile
Publish: November 27 & December 4, 2019 3748
