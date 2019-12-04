Probate No. 7038...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES GLEN WEBB aka GLEN WEBB:
On November 21, 2019, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7038, Application was made by Hilda Webb and Nolan Webb, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title in the following lands in Converse County Wyoming:
Lot 3, Block 2 of the Jolley Subdivision of the West Douglas Addition to the Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming.
With an address of 219 Jolley Ave, Douglas, WY.
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: November 22, 2019.
_________________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633 Attorney for Applicants
Publish: November 27 & December 4, 2019 3739
