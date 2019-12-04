Docket No. 7033...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
Docket No. 7033
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
LOTTIE A. BIGGERSTAFF, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SUMMARY DECREE OF
DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a sworn application has been made for a decree in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming establishing in Tejon Oil & Gas, Inc., Estate of Helen J. Spanel and Stacy A. Donison, formerly known as, Stacy Annette Craig, the right and title to the decedent’s interests in all oil, gas, coal, fissionable materials and other minerals, whether herein enumerated or not, in the following lands located in Converse County, State of Wyoming, to-wit:
Township 33 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 14: N/2
Converse County, Wyoming
Any objection to the Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailing required by Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205(d) or (30) days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. An untimely objection is barred. If no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property located in Wyoming.
Tejon Oil & Gas, Inc., APPLICANT
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANTS
Quinn J. Lance, Attorney No. 7-5571
Thomas N. Long, Attorney No. 5-1550
Long Reimer Winegar LLP
P.O. Box 87
Cheyenne, WY 82003-0087
Office: (307) 635-0710
Publish: November 27, & December 4, 2019 3749
