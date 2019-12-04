Probate No. 7028...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7028
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
THEODORE F. GLEICHMANN, JR. )
also known as THEODORE FREDERICK )
GLEICHMANN, JR., )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 14th day of November, 2019, an Application for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Property was filed in the above named court by a distributee of said decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing the right and title to real property. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication, said decree shall be presented to the Court, in the Courtroom of said Court, in the Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming on January 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.
DATED this 19th day of November, 2019.
CONSTANCE GLEICHMANN, Petitioner
By:_____________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278)
E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816)
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Her Attorneys
Publish: November 27 and December 4, 2019 3743
