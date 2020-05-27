Public Notice...
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on June 15, 2020, and the Douglas City Council on June 22, 2020, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by the Douglas Senior Center for a conditional use permit to install an electronic messaging board at 340 1st Street West (Original Town of Douglas, Part of Outlot C, Part of Lot 2. If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
___/s/___Chaz_Schumacher_, City Clerk
Publish: May 27, 2020 4102
