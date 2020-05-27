DEQ-Groundwater...

Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality

Notice of Proposed Classification of Groundwater

Pursuant to Water Quality Division (WQD) Rules and Regulations Chapter 8, the WQD is providing notice for the proposed classification of the groundwater in the productions zones as Class V (Mineral Commercial). This classification includes specified production zones for wellfields included in the application in the Lebo Member of the Fort Union Formation 60 Sand, 70 Sand, 80 Sand, and 90 Sand which range in depths from approximately 55 to 700 feet below ground surface. The groundwater, after mining, shall be returned to a condition and quality consistent with the pre-discharge use suitability of the water.

Uranium One, 907 North Poplar Street, Suite 260, Casper, WY has applied for an in situ uranium mining permit from the Land Quality Division (LQD) of the DEQ. The mining permit area for the mining of uranium will be located in: all or portions of Sections 12, 13, 14, 22, 23, 24 of Township 34 North, Range 74 West, Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 34, 35, 36 of Township 34 North, Range 73 West, Sections 19 and 30 of Township 34 North, Range 72 West, and Sections 1, 2, 3 of Township 33 North, Range 73 West; Converse County, Wyoming. A separate public notice has been developed by the LQD for the proposed mining permit and is being filed separately from this notice.

The public comment period begins on May 27, 2020 and ends June 26, 2020. DEQ has prepared a supplemental on-line public notice that is available at the DEQ’s website http://deq.wyoming.gov/wqd/public-notices/water-underground-injection-control/. The website provides electronic access to a copy of the Statement of Basis (SOB) for an Aquifer Exemption that is completed to support the aquifer exemption request which is submitted to the USEPA for those portions of the aquifer coincident with the Class V classification.

The SOB (a.k.a. Mining Application Appendix D-12) can also be reviewed along with the mining permit application in the LQD office in the Cheyenne, or the Converse County Clerk’s Office in Douglas, Wyoming.

During the public comment period, any interested person may submit in writing, comments on the draft permit and may request that a public hearing be held. Requests for a public hearing should indicate the name and full mailing address of the individual requesting a hearing, the interest that individual has in the project, and the grounds for holding a public hearing. All written comments and requests received prior to 5:00 P.M., June 26, 2020 in the Cheyenne office will be considered. Comments submitted by email will not be considered. Written comments should be directed to John Passehl, P.G., Geology Supervisor, Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001 or by fax at 307-777-5973.

Requests for a contested case hearing on a final Department action appealable to the Council, must be made in writing to the chairman of the Environmental Quality Council and the DEQ director at the address above and state the grounds for the request pursuant to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Rules of Practice and Procedure.

