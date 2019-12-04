Civil Action No. 18084...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF ) Civil Action Case No. 18084
Devin Wyle Fergurson )
Minor Child, By Next Friend )
Terry Wayne Kowlok )
Public Notice By Publication
In accordance with Wyoming Statutes 1-25-103, notice is hereby given that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child, Civil Action No. 18084 has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 North 5th Street Suite 107 Douglas Wyo, seeking to change the name of the minor child Devin Wyle Fergurson to Devin Wyle Kowlok.
Unless an Answer or Reponse to the Petition referenced above is filed within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, an order may be entered granting the requested name change.
Dated: November 1, 2019
/s/ Patricia Carr
Clerk of District Court/ Deputy
Publish: November 27, December 4, 11 & 18, 2019 3696
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.