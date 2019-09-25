Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:01 a.m. on September 17, 2019. Present were Chair Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant and County Clerk Lucile Taylor.
Mr. Calvin Twiford discussed several County road projects.
Mr. Nick Ladd was interviewed for the CC Fair Board.
Mr. Willox moved to appoint Mr. Nick Ladd to an unexpired term ending September 30, 2021 on the CC Fair Board, Mr. Colling seconded, Commissioner Grant abstained, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Tim Pexton and Mr. Ed Werner, Esterbrook Community Association, discussed the Esterbrook Community Park and their goals. The Commission agreed to pursue renewing the lease agreement with the BLM.
Mr. Cruz Vonwold thanked the Commissioners for allowing the use of the drag strip in the John Lambert Subdivision for the races on September 14, 2019.
Mr. Hal Hutchinson reported on the CCJJC construction project.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
The minutes of the regular meeting on September 3 and 4, 2019 and the Executive Session on September 3, 2019 were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Colling moved to approve a bore permit for CenturyLink, Natural Bridge Road (CR 13), for a parallel trench to bury a 2” conduit, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the Janitorial Agreement between Linda Alley and Converse County for janitorial services at the Public Health building, $1000/mo., ending June 30, 2021, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Lease Agreement with the Fire Suppression Authority for the Douglas Fire Hall, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the Lease Agreement with the Fire Suppression Authority for the Rolling Hills Fire Hall, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to void warrant 15889 Donna Mathis 2117.62, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the Douglas Recreation Center Joint Powers Board Agreement, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion passed 3 to 2.
Mr. Garrett Bietz, Gravel Street, LLC, discussed the four gravel pits (Downs #2).
The Commission submitted a letter to the WYDEQ on behalf of Gravel Street, LLC for their Downs #2 Gravel Pit along Walker Creek Road.
Sheriff Becker and others, discussed a bid for Digiticket at a cost of $100 per officer per month. The total cost would be $84,000 for 5 years.
The Commissioners approved a salary adjustments per WSS 18-3-602(d) for a Sheriff’s Office employee effective September 1, 2019.
The regular meeting adjourned at 3:15 p.m. on September 17, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: September 25, 2019 3583
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.