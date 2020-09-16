Probate No. 7139...
DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
) Probate No. 7139
OF )
)
MICHAEL EDMOND DLUGOSH, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADMISSION OF
PROBATE PROCEEDINGS OF NONRESIDENT DECEDENT PURSUANT TO WYO. STAT. ANN. § 2-11-201 AND
OF ORDER SETTING HEARING
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Petition For Admission Of Probate Proceedings Of Nonresident Decedent has been filed with this Court wherein the Petitioner, Thomas Francis McMahon, in his capacity as the duly appointed, qualified, and acting Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael Edmond Dlugosh, deceased, requests that, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-11-201, the probate proceedings of a nonresident Decedent, Michael Edmond Dlugosh, who died on or about February 11, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, and at the time of his death was a resident of Washington County, Oregon, which probate proceedings were duly probated and settled in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Washington, as Case No. 18PBO4733, be admitted in this Court as a probate of the Estate of Michael Edmond Dlugosh, deceased, in the State of Wyoming.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Petition has been set for hearing before this Court at 8:30 a.m. on the 2nd day of October 2020, at the Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, and unless an objection is made to this Court in writing before such date, or orally at such hearing, this Court, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-11-201, will enter an Order admitting the certified copies of the probate proceedings from the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Washington, in Case No. 18PBO4733, to record in this Court, and shall issue a Decree of Distribution of the Decedent’s property located in Wyoming pursuant to the findings and orders of the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Washington.
DATED this 3rd day of September 2020.
/s/ F. Scott Peasley____________________
DISTRICT JUDGE
Christopher M. Sherwood, WSB No. 7-5161
Yonkee & Toner, LLP, Attys
Publish: September 16, 23 & 30, 2020 4321
