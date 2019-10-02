Oil And Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The following matter(s) will come before this Commission on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2019, at 1:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter(s) may be heard, or between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. on any of the subsequent days during which the Commission remains in session at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. 3017-2019, brought on the application of Samson Resources Company for an order from the Commission under the Rules and Regulations of the Underground Injection Control Program for an aquifer exemption for the Teapot and Parkman Formations underlying lands within a one quarter mile radius of the wellbore of the proposed disposal well, the Henry Fee 41-7 37-73V (API #49-009-28653), located in the NE/4 NE/4 of Section 7, Township 37 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M., Hornbuckle Field, Converse County, Wyoming; approval of the well for disposal of water; and to take whatever other action the Commission deems appropriate.
Any interested firm, person, or corporation is entitled to appear at the time and place aforesaid to be heard by the Commission, and the application may be inspected in the office of the undersigned, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Basko Building, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming; or, on the WOGCC website at http://wogcc.state.wy.us
If there are any protests in the above matter, please make such protest known to the State Oil and Gas Supervisor within thirty (30) days following this publication. Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (A) The protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (B) The protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 25th day of September, 2019.
WYOMING OIL & GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
/s/ Mark Watson, Secretary
