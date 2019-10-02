City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes
September 23, 2019
The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call the following were present: Mayor: Rene’ Kemper; Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath; Kim Pexton; Karl E. Hertz; Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Karen Rimmer; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Police Chief, Ron Casalenda; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; Community Dev. Director, Clara Chaffin; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council members; Councilmembers Gilbreth and Pexton stated that they would recuse themselves from Agenda Item 5.I. regarding the Douglas Rec Center. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for September 23, 2019; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinance by Title Only; Item 2.III. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, September 9, 2019. Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Public Comments: Perry Hershberger of Douglas approached Council with questions regarding traffic lights, turning lanes, infrastructure projects, and the City’s acquisition of property. Regarding turning lanes and traffic lights, he stated that he has contacted WYDOT; he asked if the City had any additional information. Administrator Teichert stated that he has reached out to WYDOT regarding turning lanes to a minor county subdivision; all are awaiting response from WYDOT. Next he asked about the City’s acquisition of 212 N. 2nd; Administrator Tiechert explained the City’s intended use of this building, which would be primarily for Fire Department training. Following questions about use of other properties for this purpose, Councilmember Bartling further explained why the location of this building is so ideal for classroom purposes, particularly when considering that fire apparatus can be left in place at the Fire Hall during training. He also explained the reduced cost of utilizing this building versus constructing a new facility. The conversation changed to street projects; Mr. Hershberger asked about several streets that he feels are in poor condition, as well as other infrastructure issues that he feels need to be addressed. Administrator Teichert explained that 75% of the City’s budget, or $16 million of the $41 million budgeted for expenditures, is allocated for infrastructure, including water, sewer, landfill, and sanitation. He stated that an additional $15 million is budgeted for capital outlays, of which $7.5 million is specifically budgeted for city streets. He explained that not all of the streets can be completed at once and that some of these projects are now being engineered and won’t be constructed until next summer. [Part of] Pearson Road is being completed; [North] 2nd Street is budgeted; Brownfield Road is a county road; and Hwy. 93 is state highway. Regarding sewer projects, the City has a reserve account policy that does not allow expenditures above a certain amount; this has limited the amount of sewer projects that could be completed this year. He added that the City is trying to address infrastructure needs. Director Harbarger further explained that Brownfield Road is a City and County project that will go out to bid in March 2020, and Yellowstone is a WYDOT road. He added that he has spoken to WYDOT as well regarding certain issues and is also awaiting their response. Mr. Hershberger asked about S. Windriver Drive as well; Councilmember Bartling addressed this question; this is a project Council has been working on for five years and is budgeted for construction next year, including water and sewer. There was further discussion regarding Pearson Road as the City also wants to complete this street. His final question was about the Powder River Industrial Park located off Hwy. 59; his concern is the high amount of traffic, no stop signs, and the dirt and debris that are being left on the highway; per Jonathan, this is a County Commissioner issue; he will need to address with them. Another audience member had a question regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between the City and the School District for School Resource Officers; Mayor Kemper explained that this topic was addressed in the Council Work Session at 4:00 p.m.; the Mayor told this audience member she would contact her the following day regarding this matter. Council Items: Item 4.I. Ordinance 1002, Vacating the Sanitary Sewer Easement on the Northwest Corner and Along the North Property Boundary of Elkhorn Subdivision, Lot 31, Douglas, Wyoming, Third and Final Reading: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve and adopt Ordinance 1002 on third and final reading as presented, and further moved to approve the Quitclaim Deed as presented; seconded by Councilmember Bartling; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 4.II. Resolution 2014, Adopting the City of Douglas Strategic Plan for Fiscal Year 2019-2020: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 2014 as presented; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 4.III. Resolution 2015, Authorizing the Submission of a Federal Mineral Royalty Capital Construction Account Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the City of Douglas for the Purpose of the Fire Suppression Authority Training Facility Project: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 2015 as presented; Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 4.IV. Resolution 2016, Authorizing the Purchase of 212 N. 2nd Street, More Particularly Described as the South 10’ of Lot 12, All of Lots 13 Through 17, Block 4, Original Town of Douglas, From Grimshaw Investments LLC, For Use by the Douglas Fire Department and Other Public Uses: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve Resolution 2016 as presented; seconded by Councilmember Hertz; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 4.V. Resolution 2017, Accepting the Donation of Property Located Within Meadow Acres Addition and Meadow Acres #2 Addition to the City of Douglas, Wyoming, from Douglas Holdings, LLC, and Accepting the Warranty Deed from Douglas Holdings, LLC: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 2017 as presented; seconded by Councilmember Pexton. Mayor Kemper stated that this was a very generous donation to the City, making certain street projects possible. No further discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 4.VI. Contingency and Development Agreement Between Converse County and the City of Douglas for the Construction of Infrastructure in the John Lambert Subdivision: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the agreement as presented; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Tabled Items: Item 5.I. Douglas Recreation Center Joint Powers Board Agreement: Councilmembers Gilbreath and Pexton vacated Council Chambers. Councilmember Bartling moved to remove this item from the table; Councilmember Hertz seconded; no discussion and motion approved 3-0 with Councilmembers Gilbreath and Pexton abstaining. Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the Joint Powers Board agreement as presented; seconded by Councilmember Bartling. Mayor Kemper stated that she is not completely satisfied with the wording of the agreement, but it is necessary to keep this process moving forward. No further discussion and motion approved 3-0 with Councilmembers Gilbreath and Pexton abstaining. Councilmembers Gilbreath and Pexton then returned to Council Chambers. Council Information: Item 6.I. Treasurer’s Report, July 2019; Item 6.II. Treasurer’s Report, August 2019; Item 6.III. Dashboards, August 2019: No discussion and no action taken. Executive Session: Item 7.I. Personnel, per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(ii): Councilmember Bartling moved to recess into executive session for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(vii); Councilmember Hertz seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Regular meeting recessed at 5:53 p.m. and reconvened at 6:48 p.m. Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting; Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m. ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk; /s/ Rene’ Kemper, Mayor;
Publish: October 2, 2019 3594
