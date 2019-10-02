City of Douglas-Call for Bids...
City of Douglas
Call for Bids (Equipment)
Sealed bids for One New Specified Long-Range CCTV Pipe Inspection Crawler will be received in the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 p.m., October 17th, 2019 and read immediately thereafter in the Conference Room at City Hall, 101 N. 4th St., Douglas, WY. Approved specifications and contract documents may be obtained at the Public Works Dept., 420 W. Grant Street, or on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” tab. Mail submitted bids to the City Clerk, City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept the bid that serves the best interests of the City.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Published: October 2 & 9, 2019 3598
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.