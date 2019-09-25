Probate No. ...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate, Docket No. 6996
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JULIAN H. GUTHRIE, DECEASED
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF
JULIAN H. GUTHRIE
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 19 day of September, 2019, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed and Application for Decree of behalf of Willis G. Guthrie, pursuant to Secation 2-1-205, W.S. 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed to Doris L. Guthrie.
Real Property: Oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the described property.
Township 33 North Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 13: 2 acres square in the SWNENW
2 acres, more or less 50% .99999 NMA
Township 33 North Range 73 West of the 6th P.M. Converse County, Wvoming
Section 12: 11.58-acres in the S1/2SE1/4 as described in Book 335, Page 420 in the Office of the Converse County Clerk in Douglas, WY
11.58 acres, more or less 50% 5.79 NMA
Township 33 North. Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County. Wyoming:
Section 12: Lots 6, 7, 8, less 10.10 acres known as Fetterman’s Canal; Lot 9, S1/2SE1/4, less 11.58 acres in the S1/2SE1/4 as described in Book 335, Page 420 in the Office of the Converse County Clerk in Douglas, WY
Section 13 : NE1/4, N1/4NW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4, less 2-acre tract
Section 14: Lots 9, 10, 112, 13, 14, 15, E1/2NE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4
871.92 acres, more or less 50% 435.96 NMA
Township 33 North. Range 73 West oftbe 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 11: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, SE1/4SE1/4, less and except a 4.4 acre tract more fully described in that certain Warranty Deed dated April 22, 1932 and recorded in Book 156, Page 106 on April 22, 1932 and less an 8.1365 acre tract more fully described in that certain Rule Vesting Property dated December 9, 1909 and recorded in Book 43, Page 407 on February 2, 1920, less a 3.6893-acre tract more fully described in that Certain Warranty Deed dated August 31, 1917 and recorded in book 66, Page 530 on August 31, 1917
401.0842 acres, more or less 50% 200.54 NMA
Township 33 North. Range 72 West ofthe 6th P.M .. Converse County. Wyoming
Section 7: 8.39-acre portion of Lot 9 lying North of the Railroad Row as described in Book 335, Page 420
8.39 acres, more or less 50% 4.1949 NMA
Township 33 North, Range 72 West of the 6111 P.M .. Converse County, Wyoming
Section 7: Lots 4, 8, less 3.034 acres for Fetterman Canal across lot 8 better described in Book 34, Page 623, and portion of Lot 9 lying North of Railroad ROW, and less 8.39 acres out oflot 9 as described in Book 335, Page 420.
86.536 acres, more or less 50% 43.268 NMA
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 25th day of October, 2019, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, Julian H. Guthrie in and to the described property will be to Doris L. Guthrie, as requested in the Application.
DATED this 19th day of Sept, 2019
/s/ Shannon Walker
Clerk of the District Court
Publish: September 25 & October 2, 2019 3585
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.