City of Douglas
Advertisement for Bids...
CITY OF DOUGLAS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – CONSTRUCTION
Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas, Bartling Park Electrical Upgrades, will be received in the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 P.M. MST on October 24, 2019, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room of the City Hall building at 101 North 4th Street, Douglas, WY. Any Bid received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. The Project generally consists of replacing aging electrical components and removing outdated sports lighting structures. A prebid conference will be held at Douglas City Hall on October 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.; prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. Bidding Documents may be examined at the Engineer’s office, Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc., 6080 Enterprise Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82609, and may be obtained from the Engineer upon payment of $100.00 (non-refundable) per set. Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the work as prescribed in the Bidding Documents. To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations. Mail proposals to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept the bid which is in the best interests of the City.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: October 2 & 9, 2019 3624
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.