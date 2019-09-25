Probate No. 6988...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 6988
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
ROBERT DEAN SNYDER, )
aka ROBERT D. SNYDER )
)
Deceased )
ORDER FOR NOTICE AND HEARING
It appearing that Sarena L. Nunez has filed a petition herein under the provisions of WYO. STAT. ANN., 2016, §2-9-201, praying for a determination of the date of death of Robert Dean Snyder, also known as Robert D. Snyder, and of the heirs of said decedent, their degree of kinship and the right of descent of the real propety interest described in said petition, which was owned by decedent at the time of her death, and being fully advised.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petition be and the same hereby is set for hearing before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, at the hour of 8:30 o’clock a.m. on the 16th day of October, 2019 and that notice of the time and place of such hearing be given as provided by law.
DATED this 9th day of September 2019
BY THE COURT:
/s/ F. S. Peasley
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: September 25, October 2, 9 & 16, 2019 3587
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.