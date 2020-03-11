Sale of Public Property...
SALE OF PUBLIC PROPERTY, CITY OF DOUGLAS
CITY-OWNED VEHICLES
The City of Douglas, Wyoming is seeking bids for the sale of Three (3) Former Police Patrol Vehicles as follows: one (1) 2008 Ford Explorer; and two (2) 2009 Crown Victoria’s. Bids will be accepted only online at Public Surplus: https://www.publicsurplus.com/ under “Motor Pool/Police” until 2:00 p.m. local time on February 7, 2020, after which time the ability to bid will cease. Details are also available on the Public Surplus website and the City of Douglas website, www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” tab. Inspections will be by appointment only. For questions or to schedule an appointment to inspect a vehicle(s), contact the Public Works Department at 307-358-9750. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive as an informality any irregularities contained in a bids, and to accept the bid that serves the best interests of the City.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Published: January 29 & February 5, 2020 3861
