Application for Title...
Abandoned Light Blue Chysler 300 2008 Vin# 2C3KY3R08H307557 Temp Tag #324147B expired Nov 2019 Texas. 2008 Red Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab pickup Plate # Temp tag 38015SB Nov. 30th 2019. Vin: 3D7KS28A98G154604. Both vehicles abandoned November 30th 2019 at 2310 E. Richards St. Douglas, WY 82633. Dana Martin is making application for titles. 2310 E. Richards St. Douglas, Wy 82633.
Publish: January 22 & 29, 2020 3844
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.