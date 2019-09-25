Civil No. 18047...
THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
PLATFORM ENERGY III, LLC, a Texas }
Limited Liability Company, }
} Civil No. 18047
Plaintiff, }
}
vs. }
}
ESTATE OF PHYLLIS LAVERNE MEASOR }
(DECEASED); JAMES S. MEASOR; SHARYN M. }
MEASOR; MARGARET S. MEASOR; ELMER J. }
MEASOR JR.; LOUIS W. MEASOR; ROBERT E. }
MEASOR; GEORGE R. MEASOR; KATHLEEN K. }
BETLEY; CATHERINE A. RISKO; UNKNOWN HEIRS }
OF THE ESTATE OF PHYLLIS LAVERNE MEASOR }
(DECEASED); ESTATE OF THOMAS E. COWLEY }
(DECEASED) individually and as “TRUSTEE” OF }
PHYLLIS LAVERNE MEASOR; UNKNOWN HEIRS }
OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS E. COWLEY }
(DECEASED); ESTHER LUCILLE COWLEY; }
ESTATE OF DUANNA L. TIERNEY (DECEASED); }
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF DUANNA L. }
TIERNEY (DECEASED); SUSAN K. BEITH; }
DAVID R. BEITH AND SUSAN K. BEITH, }
TRUSTEES OF BEITH TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER }
12, 2002; and ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN }
CLAIMANTS, }
}
Defendants. }
NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR QUIET TITLE, DECLARATORY JUDGMENT, AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ACTION INCLUDING ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, AND CLAIMANTS OF THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby notified that on September 9, 2019, Plaintiff, Platform Energy III, LLC, filed a Complaint for Quiet Title, Declaratory Judgment, and Determination of Heirship (the “Complaint”) in Civil Action No. 18047 in the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming naming you as a potential interested party. The object and prayer of the Complaint is to determine the ownership interests in, and to quiet title to, a five percent (5%) overriding royalty interest formerly owned by Phyllis LaVerne Measor in the following described property located in Converse County, Wyoming.
All interests in Wyoming/Federal Lease Numbers WY-60401 and WY-60401-A, including, but not limited to the following lands described below:
Township 35 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 6: Lots 6, 7, E½SW¼
Section 7: Lots 1, 2, 3
Section 12: N½, SW¼, N½SE¼
Section 13: S½N½, SW¼
Section 18: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, W½NE¼, E½W½
Section 19: Lots 3, 4
Section 25: NW¼
Containing 1,722.27 gross mineral acres, more or less,
Converse County, Wyoming.
The purpose of the action is to have the court ratify and establish title to all of Platform Energy III, LLC’s overriding royalty interest in the subject property as further described in said Complaint on file in the above-referenced Court. The Complaint further seeks a determination of heirship as to the heirs of Phyllis LaVerne Measor.
You are hereby further notified that you are required to file an Answer to Platform Energy III, LLC’s Complaint on or before thirty (30) days from October 16, 2019, which is the date of the last publication hereof, and that judgment by default may be rendered against you if you fail to Answer or otherwise appear.
Dated: 19 September 2019.
PLATFORM ENERGY III, LLC,
Plaintiff
HIRST APPLEGATE, LLP
Attorneys for Platform Energy III, LLC
1720 Carey Avenue, Suite 400 (82001)
P.O. Box 1083
Cheyenne, WY 82003-1083
Publish: September 25, October 2, 9 & 16, 2019 3588
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.