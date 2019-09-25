                    }   Civil No. 18047

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 308, 309, AND 310 ON THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 308, 309, AND 310... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 308, 309, AND310. * WIND...WEST-SOUTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 15 TO 25 MPH. GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH. AREAS WITHIN FWZS 301 AND 303 WILL HAVE STRONGER SUSTAINED WINDS OF 40 TO 45 MPH MID-AFTERNOON. GUSTS TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE DURING THIS PERIOD IN WIND PRONE AREAS. * HUMIDITY...13 TO 17 PERCENT. * HAINES...3 TO 5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&