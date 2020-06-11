Probate No. 7092...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
In Probate
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
) Docket No. 7092
EDWARD MICHAEL BOLAND, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 4th day of June, 2020, an Application for Summary Decree of Distribution was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court by Alexis A. Townsley as Attorney for Thomas J. Boland. The Application requests that a Summary Decree of Distribution be entered in this State and that the decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings.
Any objections regarding the issuing of a Summary Decree of Distribution should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court, on or before thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, and if such objections are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 4th day of June, 2020.
/s/Alexis A. Townsley
Throne Law Office, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner:
Alexis A. Townsley
Throne Law Office, P.C.
424 North Main Street, Suite 201
P. O. Drawer 6590
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 672-5858
Publish: June 10 & 17, 2020 4128
