September 9, 2019
The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call the following were present: Mayor: Rene’ Kemper; Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath; Kim Pexton; Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Karen Rimmer; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Police Chief, Ron Casalenda; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council members; Councilmember Bartling stated that he would recuse himself from Agenda Item 3.I. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for September 9, 2019; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinance by Title Only; Item 2.III. Warrant Register, August 2019; Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, August 26, 2019; Item 2.IV. Minutes, City Council Work Session, August 29, 2019. Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Presentations to Council/Public Hearings: Item 3.I. Show Cause Hearing, Compliance Failures, Three Boys Inc. D/B/A The Waterhole: Councilmember Bartling exited Council Chambers. Mayor Kemper opened the show cause hearing; City Clerk Rimmer presented evidence on behalf of the City of Douglas including the history of violations for this licensee; legal authority of City Council per Douglas Municipal Code and Wyoming statutes; previous actions of City Council in similar situations; and information regarding compliance checks in general, additional facts pertaining to the licensee, and various considerations for liquor license renewal. The staff recommendation of additional training, review of policies and procedures, and a fine of less than $500.00 if assessed were discussed. There were no questions from Council. Deanna Cheney, owner of Three Boys Inc. D/B/A The Waterhole, and Ryan Bartling, manager, approached Council and presented evidence on behalf of Three Boys Inc., including policies in place for TIPS training; intentions to obtain an ID scanner for the drive-up window; incident logs in place; and overall disappointment in the compliance violation. City Council asked questions regarding the cost of alcohol certification and policies and procedures. No further questions and the show cause hearing was closed. Following Council discussion of consistency in their actions, concerns, and recommendations, they directed the City Clerk to follow up with the licensee regarding review of policies and procedures. No further action was taken. Councilmember Bartling rejoined the Council meeting. Public Comments: None. Council Items: Item 5.I. Ordinance 1002, Vacating the Sanitary Sewer Easement on the Northwest Corner and Along the North Property Boundary of Elkhorn Subdivision, Lot 31, Douglas, Wyoming, Second Reading: Councilmember Pexton moved to approve Ordinance 1002 on second reading as presented; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.II. Resolution 2009, Accepting Donation of Property and Quit Claim Gift Deed from Bolln’s Inc. for Jackalope Square: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 2009 and the Quitclaim Deed as presented; Councilmember Pexton seconded. Council expressed appreciation of this generous donation to the City of Douglas by Gay Bolln; no further discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.III. Resolution 2013, Authorizing the Reduction of the Speed Limit Along Meadow Lane in Order to Improve Safety of all Residents and Youth Who Reside in and Around This Area: Administrator Teichert and Attorney Duncan-Malone explained the requirements per Wyoming State Statute that must be met before a speed limit can be changed, including the methods in which data can be collected, additional required data to be collected, and rules as determined by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Previously changed speed limits were discussed as well. Councilmember Bartling moved to table agenda item 5.III. until further information was found; Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.IV. Amendment No. Two to Owner-Engineer Agreement Between the City of Douglas and Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc. for the Little Boxelder Spring Transmission Line Project: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the amendment as presented; seconded by Councilmember Pexton; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.V. Bid Recommendation, Cemetery Roads Improvements Project: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the bid recommendation as presented and accept the bid from Park Miller Construction in the amount of $127,840.00, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation; seconded by Councilmember Bartling. An overview of the project was provided and following further discussion, motion approved 4-0. Department Reports: Department Reports: Item 6.I. Administrative Services Department: Mary Nicol reported financial software updates and the finalization of reports and audit entries for the FY2019 Audit continue; the audit will occur in October. The online bill-pay option on the City’s website is now operational, and her department also continues to process seasonal employee departures. Item 6.II. City Clerk: Karen Rimmer informed Council that she and Mary Nicol would be gone all week at the WAMCAT (Wyoming Association of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers) Education Institute at Casper College; she provided some highlights of the training to be received. The bid process project is partly in legal review, and she provided an overview of upcoming permitted events for the weekend as well as for the remainder of the year. Item 6.III: Community Development Department: Clara Chaffin was not present at the meeting. Item 6.IV.: Police Department: Chief Ron Casalenda provided an update on staffing issues within his department and across the state, and discussed the number and type of calls being received. Rick Andrews, Douglas Fire Department Chief, gave a brief overview of his department; they had a record number of calls in August. The Fire Department continues to work towards their goal of building a training facility and have scheduled meetings with the State Fire Marshall and other state officials in regards to this project. Item 6.V. Public Works Department: John Harbarger provided an update on several major capital projects: the Alley Sewer Replacement project between N. 5th and 6th Streets should be completed by the end of this week; Richards Street Bridge Minor Rehabilitation project should be completed within two weeks; the Public Works Buildings Roof Replacement project began today; the Little Boxelder Transmission Line Project now has three miles of pipeline that are charged and in use; the next two miles of pipeline did not pass testing and need to be retested. Beginning in October, a three-million-gallon water storage tank at Orpha and a 20” pipeline will begin construction, and the Pearson Storm Sewer project will begin this Wednesday with excavation to commence next week. The schedule for the dog park will be determined soon; the contractor has until the end of the month to begin that project. Item 6.VI. City Administrator: Jonathan Teichert reported to Council on the Cedar Springs III Project: City Attorney Duncan-Malone represented the City at the pre-hearing conference last week. The City’s overall request for unmitigated funds was for $1.361 million, which includes $138,584.00 for increased cost of services as Douglas is identified as having the majority of non-local work force for that project. An additional $1,222,908.00 was requested for additional water service, both a well and water line. The total cost of that project is in excess of $4,000,000.00 of which the Wyoming Water Development Commission (WWDC) will pay the majority of via a grant. The Industrial Siting Contested Case Hearing will be held on September [19 and 20], 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Converse County Library. The Industrial Siting Committee quarterly meeting will be held on September [18], 2019, and they may be discussing their flawed distribution formula. The NEWY [WAM Region II] meeting will be September 21, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in Gillette; discussion will include the 2019 and upcoming 2020 Congressional tours. On September 17, 2019, Jonathan will be meeting with Kurt Kiser with the Economic Development Administration (EDA), including a site visit, regarding the EDA Fiber-optic Grant the City submitted earlier this year. The application is mostly complete, but the City will have to make corrections and resubmit for SHPO (State Historical Preservation Office) compliance as the current letter of compliance is older than eight years. On that same day, there is a Joint Powers Board meeting for the Converse County Joint Justice Center, as well as a Wyoming Community Gas Board meeting in Torrington. There were no questions from Council. Council Information: Item 7.I. Unapproved Minutes, Regular Converse County Tourism Board Meeting, August 22, 2019: No discussion and no action taken. Executive Session: Item 8.I. Real Estate, per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(vii); Item 8.II. Legal, per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(iii): Councilmember Bartling moved to recess into executive session for the purpose of considering the site selection or purchase of real estate in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(vii), and to consider litigation to which our governing body is or may be a party, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(iii); Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Meeting recessed at 6:10 p.m. and reconvened at 6:55 p.m. Adjourn: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.
