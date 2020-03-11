City of Douglas
City Council Meeting Minutes
January 13, 2020
The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call the following were present: Mayor: René Kemper; Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath; Kim Pexton; Karl E. Hertz. Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Attorney, Heather Duncan-Malone; City Clerk, Karen Rimmer; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Police Chief, Ron Casalenda; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for January 13, 2020; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinance by Title Only; Item 2.III. Warrant Register, December 2019; Item 2.IV. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, December 9, 2019; Item 2.V. Minutes, City Council Work Session, December 12, 2019; Item 2.VI. Minutes, City Council Work Session, December 19, 2019: Councilmember Hertz seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Presentations to Council/Public Hearing: Item 3.I. Show Cause Hearing, Sales Tax Delinquency, P&Z Inc. DBA Double D Liquors: Mayor Kemper opened the show cause hearing; Clerk Rimmer provided evidence on behalf of the City including: an overview of the sales tax delinquency issue, the fifth for this licensee; dates and Council actions for all other violations; amount of and type of delinquency (penalties and interest), which is now paid in full; overview of discussions with the licensee regarding situations contributing to this delinquency; and Council authority provided by Municipal Code and State Statute. A detailed overview was provided of all Council actions for each of the previous show cause hearings, which occurred October 10, 2016; October 9, 2017; June 25, 2018; and November 13, 2018. Council asked for clarification on certain previous actions and sales tax payment processes. Dawn Patterson, representing P&Z, Inc., approached Council to provide further clarification of the situation, including significant computer issues in September 2019. She stated this delinquency was for September 2019 (paid in November), and provided an overview of discussions with the Wyoming Department of Revenue; how she pays her taxes online and was unaware of this delinquency; and how her online account did not show the delinquent penalties and interest. No further questions and the show cause hearing was closed. Councilmember Bartling moved to impose a $500.00 fine against P&Z Inc. due no later than 12:00 p.m. the following day [or suspension would occur until the fine was paid, to be consistent with past actions]; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath. Following discussion, a friendly amendment and second to the motion was made requiring the licensee to report all sales tax payments to the City Clerk for twelve consecutive months, and to notify the City Clerk of any other issues. Further discussion of Council actions if the reporting requirement wasn’t met were discussed; Attorney Duncan-Malone advised that the mechanism for a show cause hearing is a delinquency, not a failure to report. Further discussion ensued regarding progressing this penalty by increasing the fine due to the number of delinquencies. Another friendly motion and second were made to the main motion changing the fine amount from $500.00 to $650.00 to be paid by noon tomorrow, and reporting of sales tax payments for the next twelve consecutive months. No further discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 3.II. Show Cause Hearing, Sales Tax Delinquency, Friendz LLC DBA Friendz: Mayor Kemper opened the show cause hearing; Clerk Rimmer stated that there was no representative of Friendz LLC present and deferred to the City Attorney regarding how to proceed. The Clerk clarified that the licensee had been notified and had indicated someone would be in attendance. Attorney Duncan-Malone advised Council of their options, including rescheduling the hearing or going ahead and acting due to the licensee’s notification. Following further instruction from the City Attorney, Councilmember Gilbreath moved to table this item; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no further discussion and motion approved 5-0. Public Comments: Cub Scout Pack 1026 approached Council and asked why the City had stopped it’s recycling program, as well as when [the program] would either resume or end for good. Administrator Teichert explained the program had been suspended due to not having a company to purchase recycled commodities, and that the City is currently seeking another buyer. He added that the City still accepts metals at the Transfer Station, which is recycled. The City is waiting to hear from the City of Casper who may be beginning a recycling program of their own. Director Harbarger explained how the Casper program currently works, and that their program is of great expense to them. He provided an overview of costs and added that the U.S. is working on developing its own recycling program. Council reminded the Troop to reduce, reuse, and refuse. Grant Humphrey approached Council and asked if there were any departments that would like ten free trees that he received that he does not want. Administrator Teichert thanked him and stated they would definitely take the trees and explained some of the places they could go. Mr. Humphrey will contact Director Harbarger and make arrangements. Council Appointments: Item 5.I. Converse County Tourism and Promotion Board, Council-Appointed Vacancy: Councilmember Hertz moved to appoint Robin White to the Converse County Tourism and Promotion Board for the remainder of the vacant 3-year term, from January 14, 2020, to June 30, 2021; Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 5.II. Converse County Justice Center Joint Powers Board, 2020 Council Member Appointment: Councilmember Pexton moved to appoint Councilmember Bartling to the Converse County Justice Center Joint Powers Board for a 3-year term from February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2023; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 5.III. Municipal/County Joint Powers Board, 2020 Council Member Appointments: Councilmember Bartling moved to appoint Mayor René Kemper to the Joint Powers Board as a voting member from January 14, 2020, to December 31, 2020; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no discussion and motion approved 4-0 with Mayor Kemper abstaining. Councilmember Hertz moved to appoint Councilmember Kim Pexton to the Joint Powers Board as a voting member from January 14, 2020, to December 31, 2020; seconded by Councilmember Gilbreath; no discussion and motion approved 4-0 with Councilmember Pexton abstaining. Item 5.IV. Wyoming Community Gas Board, 2020 City Appointments: Councilmember Pexton moved to appoint Councilmember John Bartling to the Joint Powers Board as a voting member from January 14, 2020, to December 31, 2020; Councilmember Hertz seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0 with Councilmember Bartling abstaining. Councilmember Pexton moved appoint Councilmember Gilbreath to the seconded by Councilmember Hertz; motion approved 4-0 with Councilmember Gilbreath abstaining. Bartling Item 5.V. Douglas Area Urban Systems Advisory Board, 2020 City Appointment: Councilmember Bartling moved to appoint John Harbarger to the Federal Systems Advisory Board for a 4-year term from January 14, 2020, to December 31, 2024; Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Council Items: Item 6.I. Amendment Number Two to Agreement Between the City of Douglas, Wyoming, and Heather Duncan-Malone for Attorney Services Motion: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the amendment as presented; Councilmember Pexton seconded. Council thanked Attorney Duncan-Malone for the job she is doing; no further discussion and motion approved 5-0. Item 6.II. Bid Recommendation, New Specified 2020 4X4 Half-Ton Pickup Truck, Shop Department Motion: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from Fremont Motors Casper in the amount of $34,495.00, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation; Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Department Reports: Item 7.I. Administrative Services Department/City Treasurer: Mary Nicol reported on completed software updates and other components to be added within her department; new W-4 requirements for employees; year-end items; and that the FY2021 process will begin soon. She added that the audit should be finalized and ready for approval at the next Council meeting. Council thanked her for the Dashboard information. Item 7.II. City Clerk: Karen Rimmer provided an update for Council on liquor license renewals, which are almost complete; year-end items and retention changes; upcoming bids and the completion of updates to bidding documents; ongoing projects; and upcoming items, including Financial Disclosures and other annual permits. Item 7.III. Community Development Department: Clara Chaffin updated Council on the Brownfield grant progress and status of Phase I aspects of the grant; Phase II has been recommended for all properties. She reported that the SHPO grant was approved for the South Douglas Historic District; and updates on contractor license renewals; Conditional Use Permits; Boys & Girls Club building project progress; current developments; potential residential and multi-family developments; that Douglas 3rd-grade classes should be receiving their historic Douglas workbooks soon; and an overview of meetings with the owner of the old EWC campus and upcoming potential zoning changes. 7.IV. Police Department: Chief Casalenda reported that his department is heavily into training on the new CAD-EMS software system; that they have eight department vehicles with some sort of recall that they will be getting resolved soon; and updated Council on staffing numbers and progress; disposal of police vehicles and property via a public bidding site; and budgeted equipment that is now coming in. 7.V. Public Works Department: John Harbarger updated Council on several projects including progress on the Little Boxelder Spring Transmission line project; the Bartling Park Electrical Upgrades project; Pearson Road storm sewer; and a bid going out this week for a major water/sewer/street project on Oak Street. Item 7.VI. City Administrator: Jonathan Teichert updated Council on the WAM Region II/NEWY meeting held in Gillette; discussion included impacts of various federal law changes; legislative issues; and anticipated Direct Distribution and amendments. Council asked questions about how the direct distribution works; discussion. He invited Council to a Main Street Meet & Greet tomorrow evening, where they anticipate questions about downtown street projects; and provided updates on the Mineral Royalty grant application for the Fire Training facility, which was recommended for partial funding. Friday he will meet with BLM Cooperators to review the preliminary final draft of the Converse County EIS. Council requested Administrator Teichert provide a more detailed overview of the Fire Training Facility project and grant; Administrator explained that this is a $1.2 million grant to build a training facility addressing the energy industry; the recommendation from SLIB is for $800,000. A classroom has been established 126 N. 3rd, which is next to the Fire Department; this allows the grant project to be easily reduced. Presentations to Council/Public Hearing: Item 3.II. Show Cause Hearing, Sales Tax Delinquency, Friends LLC DBA Friends: Due to representation appearing for Friendz LLC, Councilmember Bartling moved to remove this item from the table; Councilmember Hertz seconded; no discussion and motion approve 5-0. Mayor Kemper opened the show cause hearing; Clerk Rimmer provided evidence on behalf of the City including: an overview of the sales tax delinquency issue, the first for this licensee; notifications; that the sales taxes are now paid in full; and Council authority provided by Municipal Code and State Statute. Phil Romero, owner of Friendz LLC, approached Council and explained that this was an error on his part and that when he paid, the liquor hold was already in place. No questions from Council and show cause hearing closed. Councilmember Pexton moved to take no further action in this matter; seconded by Councilmember Hertz; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Council Information: Item 8.I. Treasurer’s Report, November 2019; Item 8.II. Dashboards, November 2019; Item 8.II. Unapproved Minutes, Converse County Tourism Board Regular Meeting, November 21, 2019: Council determined the next Work Session would be scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020. No further discussion and no action taken. Executive Session: None.
Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 6:35 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk /s/ Rene’ Kemper, Mayor
Publish: January 22, 2019 3840
