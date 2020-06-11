Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

SUNDANCE MEADOWS WATER DISTRICT & SPECIAL

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

PO Box 1347

Douglas, Wyoming 82633

Notice of the 2020 - 2021 budget public hearing to be held at:

26 Sierra on Friday June 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

Publish: June 10 & 17, 2020    4124

