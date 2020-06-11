Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
SUNDANCE MEADOWS WATER DISTRICT & SPECIAL
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
PO Box 1347
Douglas, Wyoming 82633
Notice of the 2020 - 2021 budget public hearing to be held at:
26 Sierra on Friday June 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm.
Publish: June 10 & 17, 2020 4124
